Aug. 18, 2025 / 11:00 AM

Cleveland Browns sign ex-Texas WR Isaiah Bond

By Alex Butler
Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (R) spent last season at Texas. File Photo by Mike Zarrilli/UPI
1 of 3 | Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (R) spent last season at Texas. File Photo by Mike Zarrilli/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns signed former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond to a three-year, $3.018 million contract, agent Damien Butler announced Monday.

Butler said the pact is fully-guaranteed.

Bond, 21, totaled 540 yards and five scores on 34 catches last season for the Longhorns. He also ran for 89 yards and a score over his 14 appearances. Bond spent his first two seasons at Alabama, where he totaled 888 yards and five scores on 65 catches.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound playmaker, who drew comparisons to Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle during the pre-draft process, was projected to be a second- or third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft before he was arrested in April on an outstanding sexual assault warrant.

Bond was released from jail after posting a bail of $25,000. A grand jury later declined to indict Bond on sexual assault charges, but he could still face discipline from the NFL.

Bond will join a Browns wide receivers room that features Jerry Jeudy, Jamari Thrash and Cedric Tillman, who were listed as starters on their most recent unofficial depth chart.

The Browns waived long snapper Brent Matiscik in a corresponding move to the Bond signing. General manager Andrew Berry said the Browns conducted "extensive research" before signing Bond.

"We've spent much of the last calendar year getting to know Isaiah as a player and professional and much of the last four months gaining a full understanding of his legal situation," Berry said in a news release.

"On the legal side, we have done extensive research that includes but is not limited to hearing from both sides of the case and receiving the results of an independently administered polygraph test.

"Before the allegations, we also spent a great deal of time with Isaiah during the draft process on campus, at the combine and at our facilities. His time at Alabama with Tommy Rees also weighed heavily on our assessment of his ability to operate successfully in a professional environment if brought into our organization.

"It is these touchpoints and more that gave us the necessary insights to make this decision. With his legal matter resolved through a no bill by a grand jury, Isaiah is focused on learning from this experience while moving forward with his life and career."

The Browns will host the Los Angeles Rams in their preseason finale at 1 p.m. EDT Saturday in Cleveland.

