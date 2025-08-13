Chase, Jefferson lead Top 75 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

MIAMI, Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Reigning triple crown winner Ja'Marr Chase leads my Top-75 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for the 2025 NFL season. Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Nico Collins and Malik Nabers are among my other Top 5 options.

Puka Nacua, A.J. Brown, Brian Thomas Jr., Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyreek Hill are among my other Top 10 pass catchers.

I typically lean toward the wide receiver position on draft day, opting to take these players earlier than running backs because of their consistency and confidence in my ability to find breakout running backs in the later rounds.

You should prioritize wide receivers who play with great quarterbacks and have a resume consisting of production and health if opting for this strategy. I also look for players who will be target magnets for their respective offenses, especially in the red zone.

Continue to monitor injuries, holdouts and depth charts going into the regular season, which will kick off Sept. 4. These rankings will be updated to reflect those circumstances.

I split my top wide receiver targets into five tiers: Hall of Fame, All-Pro, Pro Bowl, Just Napping (early to mid-round targets) and Deep Sleepers (mid- to late-round sleepers). My Top 75 positional rankings are below.

Hall of Fame

1. Ja'Marr Chase, 2. Justin Jefferson, 3. CeeDee Lamb

Chase was the top scoring non-quarterback in fantasy football last season, when he secured an elusive receiving triple crown with a league-best 127 catches for 1,708 yards and 17 scores. He also drew a league-high 175 targets.

As long as Joe Burrow is in a Cincinnati Bengals uniform, Chase should continue to compete for triple crowns on an annual basis. I expect a bit more of a balanced Bengals attack this season, including more inclusion for fellow wide receiver Tee Higgins. The Bengals' tight end group also should be more involved, but Chase remains the clear-cut WR1 and is a safe Top 3 pick nearly every format.

Chase averaged a touchdown and more than 100 receiving yards per game last season. Look for that consistency to continue for the top target in one of the best offenses in the NFL.

While averaging 82.6 yards per game through his first three seasons, Jefferson logged an NFL-record 98.3 yards per game through his first four seasons -- despite playing with a carousel of quarterbacks.

Jefferson will enter his 2025 campaign with more questions at the position, with J.J. McCarthy set to be a full-time starter for the first time of his career after he missed his 2024 rookie season due to injury. I trust Jefferson's talent enough to believe he will again overcome McCarthy's likely early struggles.

Jefferson also should see a massive target total, especially with No. 2 wide receiver Jordan Addison suspended for the first three games of the 2025 season.

I believe there is quite a bit of distance between the production ceiling of Chase and Jefferson and Lamb. But the latter two pass catchers could provide similar value, and you should be happy with either one on your roster.

I give Jefferson a slight edge due to his role in the Vikings' offense. The Cowboys also have seven games against teams that ranked inside the Top 10 for fewest fantasy points allowed to wide receivers last season. That brutal schedule includes three matchups within the first five weeks against teams that ranked inside the Top 5 for the fewest points allowed to the position last season.

The Cowboys have one matchup all season against a team that ranked inside the Top 5 for the most fantasy points allowed to wide receivers in 2024. Meanwhile, Jefferson and the Vikings have three such matchups within the first nine weeks of the season.

Lamb and Jefferson are both dominant enough to overcome tough matchups, but I also expect the Cowboys to have a more balanced passing attack due to the addition of George Pickens and continued use of tight ends, leading to a slight edge for the Vikings pass catcher in my rankings.

All-Pro

4. Nico Collins, 5. Malik Nabers, 6. Puka Nacua, 7. A.J. Brown

My All-Pro tier includes several players who have the potential to provide the most points at the position on any given week, but also a group that prompts questions.

Collins sits at No. 4 in my rankings. The Houston Texans' playmaker was off to a stellar start last season before missing four games due to injury. Collins still finished the year with 68 catches for 1,006 yards and seven scores over 12 appearances.

The Texans prioritized adding offensive playmakers through the 2025 NFL Draft, with selections of wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. Texans wide receiver Tank Dell is expected to miss extended time this season, if not the entire campaign, which should easily lead to WR1 volume for Collins. Look for between 1,100 and 1,300 yards from Collins. He also has a great shot at finding the end zone 10 times, if he can stay on the field.

Collins could be a good value the deeper he slips into the second or third round.

Nabers totaled the sixth-most fantasy points among wide receivers during his 2024 rookie campaign. Like Jefferson, Nabers has dealt with inconsistent quarterback play. He will likely get more of that this season, with Russell Wilson and rookie Jaxson Dart leading the New York Giants' quarterbacks room.

Nabers is my No. 5 option. I expect at least 1,200 yards from the second-year playmaker, but he could struggle with scoring opportunities.

Pro Bowl

8. Brian Thomas Jr., 9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, 10. Tyreek Hill

Thomas was the No. 4 fantasy football wide receiver last season, when he hauled in 87 of his 133 targets. He should continue to provide Top 10 value in 2025, but could lose some targets to rookie phenom Travis Hunter Jr.

I expect Thomas to nearly mirror his rookie production, with at least 1,200 yards and close to 10 scores. He is my No. 8 option and an ideal WR1 if you opt to choose an elite RB1 with your first pick.

Hill is the most polarizing player in my wide receiver rankings. His average draft position (ADP) is currently in the third or fourth round, depending on your league size. That could be an absolute steal if Hill returns close to his 2022 or 2023 form, when he eclipsed 1,700 yards in consecutive seasons.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver is dealing with an oblique injury, which should be monitored in the weeks leading into the season. He also is coming off a year in which he totaled just 959 yards and six scores. Look for the Dolphins' offense to bounce back in 2025, but I still don't expect Hill to completely return to form.

The Dolphins should continue to feed running back De'Von Achane as a runner and pass catcher. They also will look to incorporate tight end Darren Waller and Jaylen Waddle into what could be an elite passing game. Hill still has game-breaking potential and deserves a spot inside the Top 10 of my rankings based on his past production and ceiling, but he could be an inconsistent WR1.

Just Napping

11. Marvin Harrison Jr., 23. Calvin Ridley, 24. Xavier Worthy, 26. Jameson Williams

This group is another collection of pass catchers who are great targets as WR2s and could provide low-end WR1 value if you choose to start your draft with running back selections.

Ridley and Worthy are my favorite targets here. Ridley is a great WR2 option and can be slotted in as a low-end WR1 this year if you are in a deeper league.

The Tennessee Titans target already formed chemistry with rookie quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and should see a ton of looks this season.

The Titans also have a very favorable schedule, with just two games against teams that ranked inside the Top 10 for the fewest fantasy points allowed to wide receivers last season. They don't face any teams that ranked inside the Top 5 for fewest points allowed to the position.

Worthy sits right behind Ridley as the No. 24 player in my wide receiver rankings. The Kansas City Chiefs playmaker should be heavily involved to start the season, especially due to the likely suspension of fellow wide receiver Rashee Rice.

Like Ridley, he also has a very favorable schedule. That slate includes five games against teams that ranked inside the Top 10 for the most fantasy points allowed to wide receivers last year. He has three matchups against teams that ranked inside the Top 10 for the fewest points allowed to the position. He will not face any teams that ranked inside the Top 5 for the fewest points allowed to wide receivers.

Worthy caught just 59 passes for 638 yards, but scored a total of nine times during his rookie campaign. Look for coach Andy Reid to continue to find creative ways to get the ball into Worthy's hands. He could be an inconsistent producer, but I still expect Worthy to provide WR1/WR2 value the majority of the time.

Deep Sleepers

30. Matthew Golden, 31. Cooper Kupp, 36. Ricky Pearsall

The Green Bay Packers' wide receivers room is a little hard to predict, but I would take a chance on rookie Matthew Golden if you are targeting a WR2/WR3 late in your fantasy draft.

His current average draft position is after the eighth round, which could end up being an extremely good value if he turns into the Packers' WR1. Injuries are already impacting the Packers' pass catching group. Jayden Reed is dealing with a foot issue, while Christian Watson is expected to start the season on the physically unable to perform list. Romeo Doubs also was shaken up at a recent practice.

The Packers have a very favorable schedule, with six games against teams that ranked inside the Top 10 for the most fantasy points allowed to wide receivers in 2024. They face just three teams that ranked inside the Top 10 for allowing the fewest points to the position, including just one Top-5 unit.

If Golden stays healthy, he should have the opportunity to become quarterback Jordan Love's go-to guy. He is my No. 30 option.

Pearsall is another player with a potential avenue to WR1 status on his team entering 2025. The San Francisco 49ers pass catcher totaled just 400 yards and three scores on 31 catches during his rookie campaign, which started with a six-game absence as he recovered from being shot last off-season.

The 49ers are dealing with major troubles in their wide receivers room, with Jauan Jennings nursing a calf injury and No. 1 target Brandon Aiyuk out until at least Week 6 because of knee issues.

Pearsall eclipsed 60 yards and found the end zone in three of his final nine games of the season, but should provide that type of production on a more consistent basis with his expected opportunities in 2025.

The 49ers also have one of the best schedules for fantasy football wide receivers, with a league-high seven games against teams that ranked inside the Top 10 for the most points allowed to the position in 2024. They don't have a single matchup against a team that ranked inside the Top 10 for the fewest fantasy points allowed to wide receivers.

Pearsall, my No. 36 wide receiver, is my favorite sleeper at the position.

Top 75 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 10

2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 6

3. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 10

4. Nico Collins, Houston Texans, Bye Week 6

5. Malik Nabers, New York Giants, Bye Week 14

6. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 8

7. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 9

8. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 12

9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 8

10. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 12

11. Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 8

12. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 5

13. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 10

14. D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 5

15. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 8

16. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets, Bye Week 9

17. Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 12

18. Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 8

19. DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 5

20. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 9

21. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 12

22. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 12

23. Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 10

24. Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

25. Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 14

26. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 8

27. Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 9

28. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 7

29. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 9

30. Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 5

31. Cooper Kupp, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 8

32. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

33. Stefon Diggs, New England Patriots, Bye Week 14

34. George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 10

35. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 12

36. Ricky Pearsall, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 14

37. Travis Hunter Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 8

38. Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 5

39. Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 8

40. Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

41. Deebo Samuel, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 12

42. Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 9

43. Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 7

44. Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 14

45. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 9

46. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 6

47. Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 7

48. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 11

49. Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 11

50. Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 5

51. Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 5

52. Christian Kirk, Houston Texans, Bye Week 6

53. Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

54. Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 5

55. Darnell Mooney, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 5

56. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 12

57. Jayden Higgins, Houston Texans, Bye Week 6

58. Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants, Bye Week 14

59. DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots, Bye Week 14

60. Marquise Brown, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

61. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 14

62. Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 14

63. Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 7

64. Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos, Bye Week 12

65. Cedric Tillman, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 9

66. Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 14

67. Quentin Johnson, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 12

68. Josh Palmer, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 7

69. Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 9

70. Tre Harris, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 12

71. Tyler Lockett, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 10

72. Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 8

73. Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 11

74. Noah Brown, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 12

75. Andre Iosivas, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 10

