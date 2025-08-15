Allen, Burrow lead 2025 top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings

MIAMI, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts headline my Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for the 2025 NFL campaign.

Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes are among my other Top-5 options at the position. Baker Mayfield, Jayden Daniels, Dak Prescott, Kyler Murray and Justin Fields are inside my Top 10.

You should consider average draft position, injury history, expected and past production and strength of schedule when contemplating who to pick as your team's passer.

My 2025 running back and wide receiver rankings are available here. All rankings will be updated leading into the NFL's regular season opener.

I split my top targets into five tiers: Hall of Fame, All-Pro, Pro Bowl, Just Napping (early to mid-round targets) and Deep Sleepers (mid- to late-round sleepers). The full Top 20 rankings are below.

Hall of Fame

1. Josh Allen, 2. Joe Burrow, 3. Jalen Hurts, 4. Lamar Jackson

Allen, the reigning NFL MVP, tops my season-long quarterback rankings. The Buffalo Bills star finished third in fantasy points per game last season, trailing only Jackson and Ja'Marr Chase.

Allen authored some tremendous fantasy football performances in 2024, including an effort with three passing scores and three rushing touchdowns. He also threw for 342 yards and ran for 82 yards in that Week 14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

I don't expect many efforts of that caliber, but Allen is capable of carrying your fantasy team in any given week. He also has a decent schedule, with five matchups against teams that ranked inside the Top 10 for the most fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks last season.

He has four matchups against teams that ranked inside the Top 10 for the fewest points allowed to quarterbacks, but just two such games within the first nine weeks of the season. I would try to wait out drafting Allen until the third or fourth round, if possible.

All-Pro

5. Patrick Mahomes, 6. Baker Mayfield

Mahomes is coming off his worst two seasons since becoming a full-time starter. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, who once had a first round average draft position, is now being picked in the fifth round or later as a result of that slide.

I believe the Chiefs star is now a steal and can still provide Top-5, elite value at the position. Yes, the Chiefs are expected to be without wide receiver Rashee Rice due to a suspension at some point this season, but they still roster plenty of capable playmakers.

The Chiefs also have a delicious schedule, with just one game against a team that ranked inside the Top 5 for fewest fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks last season. They have five matchups against teams that ranked inside the Top 10 for the most points surrendered to the position, including four within the first seven weeks of the season.

Look for Mahomes to once again eclipse 30 touchdowns and 4,500 yards this season.

Pro Bowl

7. Jayden Daniels, 8. Dak Prescott, 9. Kyler Murray

Murray, who carries an average draft position in the double-digit rounds in some leagues, is one of my favorite targets for those who choose to wait on a quarterback.

The Arizona Cardinals playmaker was a QB1 on a points-per-game basis last season. Murray totaled second-most passing yards of his career in 2024. He also completed 68.8% of his throws, and totaled 572 rushing yards and five scores, which also ranked as the second-highest totals of his career.

I expect even better production this year as he teams up with top target Marvin Harrison Jr. for his sophomore season.

The Cardinals have one of the best schedules for fantasy football quarterbacks, with five games against teams that ranked inside the Top 10 for the most points allowed to the position in 2024. That slate features four games against teams that ranked inside the Top 5 for the most points allowed to quarterbacks.

The Cardinals only have one game against a team that ranked inside the Top 10 for the fewest points allowed to the position. Murray should find himself inside the Top 10 on a near weekly basis and sometimes creep into the Top 5. He is my No. 9 quarterback.

Just Napping

10. Justin Fields

Fields is the No. 10 player in my Top 20 quarterback rankings. The New York Jets passer could get off to a good start, with three of his first seven games against teams that ranked inside the Top 5 for the most fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks last season.

Fields sometimes provided elite QB1 value in 2022 and 2023, when he was unleashed as a dynamic runner for the Chicago Bears. He is now with set to lead a Jets attack that also features playmakers Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson. Look for Fields to continue to threaten opposing defenses with his running ability while helping his fantasy stock owners for as long as he stays healthy and retains his starting role.

Fields is a decent dart-throw type of draft selection, but I would also add another quarterback to my bench to play when he has bad matchups or if he underperforms.

Deep Sleepers

13. C.J. Stroud, 14. Brock Purdy

Stroud is my favorite quarterback sleeper in 2025. The Houston Texans star took a step back, as far as production, in 2024 after a Rookie of the Year campaign in 2023.

That slide included a drop of more than 50 passing yards per game and an increase of seven interceptions. Stroud should rebound this season, which he will start with a healthy Nico Collins. He also could be leaned on more if injured running back Joe Mixon misses time early on.

But my favorite reason to draft Stroud is his favorable schedule.

The Texans' 2025 slate features five games against teams that ranked inside the Top 10 for the most fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks last season, including four such games within the first five weeks of the season. Stroud and the Texans will not face a single team that ranked inside the Top 5 for the fewest points allowed to quarterbacks.

They also won't face a single team that ranked inside the Top 10 for the fewest points allowed to the position within the first eight weeks of the season.

Stroud has a chance to finish the season inside the Top 10 and could slip into the Top 5 or Top 7 early on in 2025.

Top 20 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for 2025

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 7

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 10

3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 9

4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 7

5. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

6. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 9

7. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 12

8. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 10

9. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 8

10. Justin Fields, New York Jets, Bye Week 9

11. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 5

12. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 12

12. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 8

13. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans, Bye Week 6

14. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 14

15. Drake Maye, New England Patriots, Bye Week 14

16. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 5

17. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 8

18. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 12

19. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 12

20. J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 6

