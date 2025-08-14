Fantasy football: Robinson, Barkley lead Top-75 running back rankings

MIAMI, Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Bijan Robinson, Saquon Barkley and Jahmyr Gibbs lead my Top 75 fantasy football running back rankings for the 2025 season.

Christian McCaffrey and De'Von Achane round out my Top 5. Derrick Henry, Kyren Williams, Ashton Jeanty, Josh Jacobs and Chase Brown are among my Top-10 options at the position.

Running back remains the premier position in many leagues, which often deploy three in weekly lineups. My draft strategy leans toward prioritizing wide receivers, but you still should conduct intense research into running backs around the league.

Strength of schedule, injury history, projected workload, offensive line strength or weakness, and red zone production are among key factors to consider when surveying the running back landscape.

My Top 75 wide receiver rankings are available here. Those rankings, as well as others, will be updated up until the start of the NFL's regular season.

I split my top targets of the 75 ranked players into five tiers: Hall of Fame, All-Pro, Pro Bowl, Just Napping (early to mid-round targets) and Deep Sleepers (mid- to late-round sleepers). The full rankings are below.

Hall of Fame

1. Bijan Robinson, 2. Saquon Barkley

Robinson finished third in fantasy points per game among running backs last season, when he accumulated the fourth-most yards from scrimmage (1,887).

I expect even more production from the Atlanta Falcons running back this season, when he faces a schedule that includes six games against teams that ranked inside the Top 10 for the most fantasy points allowed to running backs in 2024. Those meetings include four games against teams that ranked inside the Top 5 for the most fantasy points allowed to the position.

Robinson and the Falcons do not have any matchups against teams that ranked inside the Top 5 for the fewest fantasy points allowed to running backs last season.

The Falcons also are turning to Michael Penix Jr. as their full-time starter for the first time and could opt to lean on their workhorse even more, leading to a career-high in touches for Robinson.

It's understandable if you choose to pick up Barkley instead of Robinson with your first pick due to the Philadelphia Eagles' recent dominance, but I think Robinson has the higher ceiling in 2025.

Barkley is fresh off an Offensive Player of the Year campaign that saw him compile a ridiculous 2,283 yards from scrimmage and 15 scores over 16 starts.

Unlike Robinson's Falcons, the Eagles face a brutal schedule for fantasy football running backs. That gauntlet includes just one matchup against a team that ranked inside the Top 5 for the most fantasy points allowed to the position last season. They Eagles have five games against teams that ranked inside the Top 10 for the fewest fantasy points allowed to running backs.

Barkley is still an elite option and should be a factor on a weekly basis, but I don't envision a repeat of his record-breaking 2024 campaign. He is my RB2.

All-Pro

3. Jahmyr Gibbs, 4. Christian McCaffrey, 5. De'Von Achane, 6. Derrick Henry

Gibbs is among the players with the highest ceilings in my 2025 rankings. The Detroit Lions star trailed only Barkley in fantasy points per game last season among running backs. He also ranked third in the league with 1,929 yards from scrimmage.

The Lions have a difficult schedule ahead, with six games against teams that ranked inside the Top 10 for the fewest fantasy points allowed to running backs last season, including all of those matchups occurring within their first 10 games.

But Gibbs' ability as a pass catcher and explosive runner in one of the NFL's best offenses can't be ignored. He is a safe RB1 target in the first round of all fantasy drafts.

McCaffrey was once a surefire No. 1 overall pick in fantasy drafts, but injuries and the emergence of other talent at the position have dropped his average draft position.

The San Francisco 49ers star, who sits at No. 4 in my rankings, could be a bargain in drafts in 2025. The 49ers' schedule includes six matchups against teams that ranked inside the Top 10 for the most fantasy points allowed to running backs last season.

Three of those matchups come within the first four weeks of the season, meaning McCaffrey owners could get off to a sizzling start.

McCaffrey, who missed 13 games last season, is just two years removed from a Offensive Player of the Year-winning campaign in which he totaled 2,023 yards from scrimmage and 21 scores. He also could be leaned on more than ever as the 49ers enter the season with a banged-up wide receivers room that also is searching for targets after the departure of Deebo Samuel.

McCaffrey still has a shot at finishing the year as the top player in fantasy football and could be a bargain in the middle of or late in the first round of drafts.

Pro Bowl

7. Kyren Williams, 8. Ashton Jeanty, 9. Josh Jacobs

Williams is among my favorite running back targets this year. The Los Angeles Rams playmaker, who received a $33 million contract extension in August, eclipsed 1,300 yards from scrimmage and scored at least 15 times in each of his first two seasons as a full-time starter.

He enters the 2025 campaign staring at a very favorable schedule, with seven matchups against teams that ranked inside the Top 10 for the most fantasy points allowed to running backs in 2024. He has four games against teams that ranked inside the Top 10 for the fewest points allowed to the position.

Williams, who eclipsed 100 yards from scrimmage and/or scored in 13 of 16 appearances last season, is the No. 7 player in my Top 75 rankings.

Just Napping

17. Alvin Kamara, 18. Chuba Hubbard, 19. James Conner

Like McCaffrey, Kamara once was an easy Top-5 consideration at running back, but has fallen down the ranks in recent seasons. I believe the New Orleans Saints veteran still has RB1 value, but that shouldn't be expected on a consistent basis.

Kamara, the No. 17 player in my rankings, is an ideal matchup-based RB2 or flex play this season. The Saints' schedule is among the most running-back-friendly in the NFL, with no matchups against teams that ranked inside the Top 5 for the fewest points allowed to running backs in 2024. They have seven games against teams that ranked inside the Top 10 for the most points allowed the position, with six such games within the first seven weeks of the season.

With likely inconsistent quarterback play to start the season, the Saints should feed Kamara with regularity. He is a stellar draft-day target, especially if you prioritize wide receivers early on.

Conner is another player to target if you choose to focus on wide receivers early in your draft. The Arizona Cardinals veteran finished the 2024 campaign as a low-end RB1 in leagues with at least 14 teams and could be on track for similar production in 2025.

Conner totaled a career-high 1,508 yards from scrimmage last season. He also totaled 1,205 yards from scrimmage in 2023. The eight-year veteran scored nine touchdowns in each of those campaigns.

This year, the Cardinals welcome a schedule that features just one matchup against a team that ranked inside the Top 10 for the fewest fantasy points allowed to running backs last season. They have six matchups against teams that ranked inside the Top 10 for the most fantasy points allowed to the position.

Conner is the No. 19 player in my rankings and is being undervalued in drafts. He is a great RB2 target with RB1 opportunity.

Deep Sleepers

23. Tyrone Tracy, 24. R.J. Harvey, 26. Brian Robinson

Tracy was a midseason star in 2024, emerging as a rookie sensation for the New York Giants. He is now being drafted in the mid to late rounds of fantasy drafts and could be a great rotational piece for your lineup.

The second-year playmaker could be even more productive this year if the Giants manage to elevate their passing game behind quarterback Russell Wilson and star pass catcher Malik Nabers, creating offensive balance.

Tracy sits at No. 23 in my Top 75 rankings and can be used as a matchup-based RB2 or flex play throughout the 2025 campaign.

Top 75 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for 2025

1. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 5

2. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 9

3. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 8

4. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 14

5. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 12

6. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 7

7. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 8

8. Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 8

9. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 5

10. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 10

11. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 8

12. Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 9

13. James Cook, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 7

14. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 11

15. Breece Hall, New York Jets, Bye Week 9

16. Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 12

17. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

18. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 14

19. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 8

20. Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 10

21. D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 5

22. Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 6

23. Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants, Bye Week 14

24. R.J. Harvey, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 12

25. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 8

26. Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders, Bye Week 12

27. Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

28. Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 10

29. Joe Mixon, Houston Texans, Bye Week 6

30. TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots, Bye Week 14

31. Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 5

32. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 8

33. Kaleb Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 5

34. Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 8

35. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots, Bye Week 14

36. Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 8

37. Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 6

38. Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 9

39. Braelon Allen, New York Jets, Bye Week 9

40. J.K. Dobbins, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 12

41. Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 12

42. Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 7

43. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 9

44. Jaydon Blue, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 10

45. Cam Skattebo, New York Giants, Bye Week 14

46. Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 5

47. Nick Chubb, Houston Texans, Bye Week 6

48. Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 14

49. Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 8

50. Najee Harris, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 12

51. Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 9

52. Rico Dowdle, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 14

53. Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 10

54. Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 12

55. Tahj Brooks, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 10

56. Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 5

57. Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

58. Will Shipley, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 9

59. MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 5

60. Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 7

61. Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 8

62. Woody Marks, Houston Texans, Bye Week 6

63. Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 8

64. Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

65. Miles Sanders, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 10

66. Trevor Etienne, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 14

67. Antonio Gibson., New England Patriots, Bye Week 14

68. Devin Singletary, New York Giants, Bye Week 14

69. Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 10

70. Raheem Mostert, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 8

71. Elijah Mitchell, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

72. Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 12

73. Sean Tucker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 9

74. Keaton Mitchell, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 7

75. D.J. Giddens, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 11

