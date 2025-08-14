Trending
NFL
Aug. 14, 2025

Disciplinary hearing for K.C. Chiefs' Rashee Rice expected Sept. 30

By Alex Butler
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is expected to be available for the first four weeks of the season. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI
1 of 5 | Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is expected to be available for the first four weeks of the season. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The NFL's disciplinary hearing for the Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice is expected to be Sept. 30 in New York, clearing a path for him to play early in the 2025 season.

Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Washington Post about the hearing date Thursday afternoon. A Sept. 30 date could make Rice available for the Chiefs' first four games of the regular season.

The hearing stems from the 25-year-old's role in a March 2024 car crash in Dallas. Rice was sentenced in July to five years of probation and 30 days in jail after he plead guilty to two third-degree felony charges as a result.

The NFL typically waits until legal matters are resolved before imposing suspensions under its personal conduct policy.

Rice, who police said was driving 119 mph when he crashed a Lamborghini Urus and caused a chain reaction of collisions, also had to pay restitution to the victims for their medical expenses -- more than $115,000.

Rice, a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, missed 13 games last season due to a knee injury. He totaled 938 yards and seven scores on 79 catches as a rookie.

The Chiefs will face the Seattle Seahawks in their second preseason game at 10 p.m. EDT Friday in Seattle. They will host the Chicago Bears in their preseason finale Aug. 22 in Kansas City, Mo.

The Chiefs will play the Los Angeles Chargers in their regular season opener Sept. 5 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

