Aug. 13, 2025 / 9:04 AM

Buffalo Bills, running back James Cook agree to 4-year, $48M extension

By Alex Butler
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (L) totaled 18 touchdowns over 16 starts last season. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills agreed to a four-year, $48 million contract extension with James Cook, the Pro Bowl running back confirmed Wednesday on social media.

The pact includes $30 million guaranteed, the most paid to a running back in the last five years. Cook, 25, was entering the final year of his rookie contract.

The fourth-year running back totaled a career-high 1,567 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns over 17 games in 2023. He totaled 1,267 yards from scrimmage and scored 18 times, including a league-high and franchise record-tying 16 rushing touchdowns, over 16 starts in 2024.

Cook was in full uniform and a full participant in practice Tuesday, ending a four-day hold-in. He also missed the Bills' first preseason game.

The Bills will participate in a joint practice with the Chicago Bears on Friday in Chicago, and the Bears will host the Bills in their second preseason game at 8 p.m. EDT Sunday in Chicago. They will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their preseason finale Aug. 23 in Tampa, Fla.

Cook and the Bills will host the Baltimore Ravens in their regular season opener Sept. 7 in Orchard Park, N.Y.

