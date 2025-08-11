Miami Dolphins RB Alexander Mattison out for season after neck surgery

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins running back Alexander Mattison underwent neck surgery in Chicago and will miss the entire 2025 season, a league source told UPI on Monday.

Mattison sustained the neck injury in the fourth quarter of a 24-25 preseason tie with the Chicago Bears on Sunday in Chicago. He underwent surgery after the game.

The Dolphins signed Mattison to a one-year contract in March. The six-year veteran was impressive in training camp, often breaking long runs against the Dolphins' defense as he competed for snaps out of the backfield.

The Dolphins listed Mattison as their third-string running back, behind De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright, on their first unofficial depth chart. Ollie Gordon II is the only other running back on the team's roster.

Mattison totaled three carries for 8 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown run, in the Dolphins' preseason opener Sunday at Soldier Field. He was injured after hauling in his lone catch and gaining 21 yards. Mattison's helmet hit the ground while he was being tackled by defensive back Alex Cook.

He did not return to the game.

The Dolphins will face the Detroit Lions in their second preseason game at 1 p.m. EDT Saturday in Detroit. They will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in their preseason finale Aug. 23 in Miami Gardens, Fla.