Trending
NFL
Aug. 11, 2025 / 3:15 PM

Miami Dolphins RB Alexander Mattison out for season after neck surgery

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Former Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (2) signed with the Miami Dolphins in March. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI
1 of 5 | Former Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (2) signed with the Miami Dolphins in March. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins running back Alexander Mattison underwent neck surgery in Chicago and will miss the entire 2025 season, a league source told UPI on Monday.

Mattison sustained the neck injury in the fourth quarter of a 24-25 preseason tie with the Chicago Bears on Sunday in Chicago. He underwent surgery after the game.

The Dolphins signed Mattison to a one-year contract in March. The six-year veteran was impressive in training camp, often breaking long runs against the Dolphins' defense as he competed for snaps out of the backfield.

The Dolphins listed Mattison as their third-string running back, behind De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright, on their first unofficial depth chart. Ollie Gordon II is the only other running back on the team's roster.

Mattison totaled three carries for 8 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown run, in the Dolphins' preseason opener Sunday at Soldier Field. He was injured after hauling in his lone catch and gaining 21 yards. Mattison's helmet hit the ground while he was being tackled by defensive back Alex Cook.

He did not return to the game.

The Dolphins will face the Detroit Lions in their second preseason game at 1 p.m. EDT Saturday in Detroit. They will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in their preseason finale Aug. 23 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Billy Howton, Green Bay Packers star, founder of NFLPA, dies at 95
NFL // 3 days ago
Billy Howton, Green Bay Packers star, founder of NFLPA, dies at 95
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Billy Howton, former Green Bay Packers star and founder and first president of the NFL Player Association, has died. He was 95, and still holds records.
Arch Manning's granddad: Texas QB will return, skip 2026 NFL Draft
NFL // 4 days ago
Arch Manning's granddad: Texas QB will return, skip 2026 NFL Draft
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Former football great Archie Manning believes his famous grandson, Texas quarterback Arch Manning, will skip the 2026 NFL Draft and return to the Longhorns.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn misses practice after crash
NFL // 5 days ago
Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn misses practice after crash
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn was involved in a car crash and missed practice Wednesday in Charlotte, N.C. He did not sustain major injuries.
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa unsure how he landed on Trump sports council
NFL // 5 days ago
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa unsure how he landed on Trump sports council
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa isn't sure how he landed on President Donald Trump's council on sports, fitness, and nutrition, he said Wednesday.
Dolphins' Chop Robinson sheds pressure, touted as 'breakout' sophomore
NFL // 5 days ago
Dolphins' Chop Robinson sheds pressure, touted as 'breakout' sophomore
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Linebacker Chop Robinson has a sculpted focus entering his second season. Miami Dolphins coaches and players say his mentality could fulfill crazy expectations.
Shedeur Sanders named Browns' starting quarterback for preseason opener
NFL // 5 days ago
Shedeur Sanders named Browns' starting quarterback for preseason opener
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Shedeur Sanders will be the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback for the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers, coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday.
Joe Burrow, Cincy Bengals starters to play in preseason opener vs. Eagles
NFL // 6 days ago
Joe Burrow, Cincy Bengals starters to play in preseason opener vs. Eagles
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow will be among Cincinnati Bengals starters to play Thursday in their preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, coach Zac Taylor said Tuesday.
L.A. Rams agree to $33M extension with running back Kyren Williams
NFL // 6 days ago
L.A. Rams agree to $33M extension with running back Kyren Williams
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams agreed to a three-year, $33 million contract extension with Pro Bowl running back Kyren Williams, agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed Tuesday.
Eagles agree to trade Thomas Booker for Raiders' Jakorian Bennett
NFL // 6 days ago
Eagles agree to trade Thomas Booker for Raiders' Jakorian Bennett
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will send defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for cornerback Jakorian Bennett in a preseason trade.
David White named NFLPA's interim executive director
NFL // 1 week ago
David White named NFLPA's interim executive director
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The NFL Players Association elected David White as interim executive director, the union announced. White will replace Lloyd Howell, who resigned last month.

Trending Stories

Jen Pawol, MLB's first female umpire, debuts behind plate
Jen Pawol, MLB's first female umpire, debuts behind plate
Cal Raleigh clubs MLB-best 45th homer, helps Mariners beat Rays
Cal Raleigh clubs MLB-best 45th homer, helps Mariners beat Rays
Big weekend for Godolphin on turf points to Breeders' Cup
Big weekend for Godolphin on turf points to Breeders' Cup
Billy Howton, Green Bay Packers star, founder of NFLPA, dies at 95
Billy Howton, Green Bay Packers star, founder of NFLPA, dies at 95
Boston Celtics sign coach Joe Mazzulla to contract extension
Boston Celtics sign coach Joe Mazzulla to contract extension

Follow Us