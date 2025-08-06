Trending
Aug. 6, 2025 / 12:31 PM

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa unsure how he landed on Trump sports council

By Alex Butler
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is among 20 people on the president's council on sports, fitness and nutrition. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is among 20 people on the president's council on sports, fitness and nutrition. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa isn't sure how he landed on President Donald Trump's council on sports, fitness, and nutrition, he said Wednesday.

Trump announced Thursday that Tagovailoa was among 20 members on the council, which also features Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

"I think it's pretty cool," Tagovailoa said at a news conference at training camp in Miami Gardens, Fla. "It's an honor. I would say I don't know too much about it, but it's an honor."

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk, golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Nelly Korda and sports legends Jack Nicklaus, Wayne Gretzky, Mariano Rivera, Tony Romo, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Lawrence Taylor, Gary Player, Annika Sorenstam are among others named to the council.

Catherine Granito is executive director, while DeChambeau serves as chair.

Butker, DeChambeau, Taylor and Levesque were among the members of the council to attend the news conference when Trump signed an executive order reviving the presidential fitness test and the council.

Butker said he was "excited to do my part to make America healthy again." DeChambeau also spoke and thanked Trump for the appointment.

"We've got a great, established council with us," DeChambeau said. "We believe we can change the fabric of our communities and kids livelihoods for the future generations to come."

Taylor said he was "proud to be" on the team, didn't know what he was "supposed to be doing," but was there "to serve" Trump.

Barkley, who did not attend the event, told reporters Monday that he did not accept the appointment and was "a little shocked" when his name was mentioned.

"A couple months ago it was brought to my team about the council," Barkley said. "I'm not really too familiar with it. I felt like I'm gonna super busy, so me and my family thought it was in our best interest to not accept that.

"So, I was definitely a little shocked when my name was mentioned. I'm assuming it's something great, so I appreciate it. But I was a little shocked when my name was mentioned."

Tagovailoa offered similar sentiment Wednesday, when asked how he ended up on the council.

"I should ask that question, too," the Dolphins quarterback said. "How did that all develop? I'm not too sure."

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins will participate in joint practice sessions later this week with the Chicago Bears. They will face the Bears in their preseason opener at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Chicago.

