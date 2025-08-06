Trending
NFL
Aug. 6, 2025 / 10:57 AM

Shedeur Sanders named Browns' starting quarterback for preseason opener

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders will start for the Cleveland Browns in a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Friday in Charlotte, N.C. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
1 of 5 | Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders will start for the Cleveland Browns in a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Friday in Charlotte, N.C. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Shedeur Sanders will be the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback for the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers, coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday.

"He's excited," Stefanski told reporters. "And he knew he was going to play a good bit in these preseason games. The competitor in him is very excited."

Stefanski said Joe Flacco, who was listed as starting quarterback on the first unofficial depth chart, and backups Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel, will not play against the Panthers on Friday in Charlotte, N.C.

Tyler "Snoop" Huntley, who signed with the Browns on Tuesday, will be the other quarterback available for the game.

Pickett and Gabriel are dealing with hamstring injuries. They are expected to take limited snaps during joint practice sessions with the Panthers.

Pickett joined the Browns in a March trade from the Philadelphia Eagles. Gabriel was a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, before the Browns picked up Sanders as a fifth-round selection.

The Browns listed Pickett as their second-string quarterback on their unofficial depth chart. Sanders was listed as a fourth-string option, behind Gabriel.

The Browns and Panthers will kick off at 7 p.m. EDT Friday at Bank of American Stadium. The Browns will take on the Eagles and Los Angeles Rams in their final two preseason games. They will host the Cincinnati Bengals in their regular season opener Sept. 7 in Cleveland.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Joe Burrow, Cincy Bengals starters to play in preseason opener vs. Eagles
NFL // 22 hours ago
Joe Burrow, Cincy Bengals starters to play in preseason opener vs. Eagles
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow will be among Cincinnati Bengals starters to play Thursday in their preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, coach Zac Taylor said Tuesday.
L.A. Rams agree to $33M extension with running back Kyren Williams
NFL // 22 hours ago
L.A. Rams agree to $33M extension with running back Kyren Williams
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams agreed to a three-year, $33 million contract extension with Pro Bowl running back Kyren Williams, agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed Tuesday.
Eagles agree to trade Thomas Booker for Raiders' Jakorian Bennett
NFL // 1 day ago
Eagles agree to trade Thomas Booker for Raiders' Jakorian Bennett
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will send defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for cornerback Jakorian Bennett in a preseason trade.
David White named NFLPA's interim executive director
NFL // 2 days ago
David White named NFLPA's interim executive director
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The NFL Players Association elected David White as interim executive director, the union announced. White will replace Lloyd Howell, who resigned last month.
Miami Dolphins, Zach Sieler agree to $67.75M contract extension
NFL // 2 days ago
Miami Dolphins, Zach Sieler agree to $67.75M contract extension
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins and defensive tackle Zach Sieler agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $67.75 million, agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed.
Dallas Cowboys All-Pro Micah Parsons requests trade
NFL // 4 days ago
Dallas Cowboys All-Pro Micah Parsons requests trade
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons requested a trade from the Dallas Cowboys, he announced Friday on social media. Parsons is to make $24 million in 2025.
Tyreek Hill 'didn't understand' Dolphins' offense the last three years
NFL // 4 days ago
Tyreek Hill 'didn't understand' Dolphins' offense the last three years
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Tyreek Hill says he "didn't understand the offense" over his first three years with the Miami Dolphins, despite producing record statistics as a top target.
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield misses practice with hand injury
NFL // 4 days ago
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield misses practice with hand injury
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield sustained a contusion on his throwing hand and sat out of practice at training camp Friday in Tampa, Fla.
Trey Lance leads Chargers past Lions in NFL Hall of Fame Game
NFL // 5 days ago
Trey Lance leads Chargers past Lions in NFL Hall of Fame Game
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Trey Lance split windows, eluded defenders and threw two scores to lead the Los Angeles Chargers to a win over the Detroit Lions in the NFL Hall of Fame Game.
Cincinnati Bengals to sign tight end Noah Fant
NFL // 6 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals to sign tight end Noah Fant
July 31 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals agreed to sign tight end Noah Fant, his agency, Athletes First, confirmed Thursday. Fant spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks.

Trending Stories

L.A. Rams agree to $33M extension with running back Kyren Williams
L.A. Rams agree to $33M extension with running back Kyren Williams
Joe Burrow, Cincy Bengals starters to play in preseason opener vs. Eagles
Joe Burrow, Cincy Bengals starters to play in preseason opener vs. Eagles
Diamondbacks' Gurriel hits 103.9-mph pitch for record homer
Diamondbacks' Gurriel hits 103.9-mph pitch for record homer
LPGA's Mimi Rhodes taps another ball to score hole-in-one
LPGA's Mimi Rhodes taps another ball to score hole-in-one
Eagles agree to trade Thomas Booker for Raiders' Jakorian Bennett
Eagles agree to trade Thomas Booker for Raiders' Jakorian Bennett

Follow Us