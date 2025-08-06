Shedeur Sanders named Browns' starting quarterback for preseason opener

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Shedeur Sanders will be the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback for the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers, coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday.

"He's excited," Stefanski told reporters. "And he knew he was going to play a good bit in these preseason games. The competitor in him is very excited."

Stefanski said Joe Flacco, who was listed as starting quarterback on the first unofficial depth chart, and backups Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel, will not play against the Panthers on Friday in Charlotte, N.C.

Tyler "Snoop" Huntley, who signed with the Browns on Tuesday, will be the other quarterback available for the game.

Pickett and Gabriel are dealing with hamstring injuries. They are expected to take limited snaps during joint practice sessions with the Panthers.

Pickett joined the Browns in a March trade from the Philadelphia Eagles. Gabriel was a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, before the Browns picked up Sanders as a fifth-round selection.

The Browns listed Pickett as their second-string quarterback on their unofficial depth chart. Sanders was listed as a fourth-string option, behind Gabriel.

The Browns and Panthers will kick off at 7 p.m. EDT Friday at Bank of American Stadium. The Browns will take on the Eagles and Los Angeles Rams in their final two preseason games. They will host the Cincinnati Bengals in their regular season opener Sept. 7 in Cleveland.