Dolphins' Chop Robinson sheds pressure, touted as 'breakout' sophomore

1 of 5 | Second-year linebacker Chop Robinson is part of a talented group of Miami Dolphins pass rusher. File Photo by Alex Butler/UPI

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 6 (UPI) -- When the Sunday screams from his rookie season faded into only a lingering echo, Chop Robinson headed home -- to work more.

Many NFL players were globetrotting during their time off, but the Miami Dolphins' outside linebacker could be found in a Gaithersburg, Md., gym, with 40 pounds of chain draped around his neck and 125-pound dumbbells in his hands.

Or he could be doing three 545-pound squats. Or 65-inch box jumps. Or benching 400 pounds.

And that's when the 6-foot-3, 254-pound defender wasn't hitting 20.5 mph on 20-yard sprints at PR Strength, where he has worked with trainer Patrick Reeves since his sophomore year of high school.

"We have a decent pro population and I want to say Chop was one of the first back in the gym training," Reeves told UPI. "We hit the ground running and we didn't stop."

Robinson's insatiable need to be among the game's greats continues to translate to success on the field. Dolphins' coaches and Robinson's teammates quickly took notice of the ravenous rusher this off-season. They believe his mindset could fulfill what the head coach calls "crazy expectations."

Welcome arrival

His arrival would be most welcome by a Dolphins' defense already decimated by injuries in a secondary that requires a significant pass rush. Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb and Robinson, who are to play together for the first time after injuries derailed that possibility in 2024, lead the group of quarterback stalkers.

"I truly feel like Chop is going to be one of the best players in the league very soon," Phillips said. "I think he already is supremely talented, but the more comfortable he gets, the more confident he gets in everything he's doing.

"I think he's a future Defensive Player of the Year candidate, so I'm really excited to get on the field with all three of us."

Robinson, the No. 21 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, failed to register a sack through the first seven games of his career. He exploded for six over his next eight.

He received the 33rd-best defensive rating from Pro Football Focus among edge rushers who were in for at least 50% of the maximum snaps played at the position last season. He earned the 14th-best pass rushing grade and rated second among rookie edge rushers with 56 pressures, trailing only Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse.

Coaches tight-lipped

Dolphins coaches are tight-lipped about how they'll use Robinson this year. The second-year linebacker earned all of his sacks from the left side in 2024, but could be an interesting chess piece for what Dolphins players call the "engine" of their defense.

"It's good to have those bullets in the chamber," Dolphins outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow said.

Crow is among the coaches who believe Robinson has taken a huge step and say the game is slowing down for the 22-year-old, allowing him to speed up.

His tempo shift was evident throughout the first weeks of training camp. Robinson's white glove often nestled in the grass before he ripped through the wind and angled his body around massive men like a speeding Formula 1 car carving a track's tight turn.

"Behind the scenes, it's all about ball," Crow said of Robinson. "He is locked in. He wants to be the best he can be. He studies a lot of different rushers a lot of different players. Ultimately, the biggest thing for him is his playbook.

"I told him the other day, 'A year ago today you couldn't even get lined up. Now, you are looking at the offense, trying to figure out what's coming.' He's still hungry and still growing, but he's eager and that's fun."

Robinson drew comparisons to fellow former Penn State Nittany Lions star Micah Parsons during the pre-draft process. Former Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead recently likened Robinson to All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller and said he will one day "lead the league in sacks."

A different breed

"Chop, he's a different breed," Dolphins edge rusher Quentin Bell said. "The way he moves, his get-off, how low he runs to the ground. I see Chop having another breakout year. He had a great year last year, but I think he's going to take it to a whole other level."

Robinson said his second year brings some relief, as he wasn't busy preparing for the NFL combine like he was last off-season. His season-long training focus, preparation through watching films and reflection on rookie lessons summon comfort.

"It's definitely different from Year 1 to Year 2," Robinson said. "It's not a lot of pressure. I'm comfortable with the playbook. I'm comfortable with the guys out here, understand offensive tackles, things like that."

While his off-season workouts and mindset might be the fuel that leads to his post-sack mimed chopping wood celebrations, Robinson knows work remains. He is aware of his critics, who still believe he struggles at stopping the run, but says he doesn't let those voices impact his determination.

Robinson was in for the fewest snaps in a run defense role among Dolphins edge rushers last season, behind Emmanuel Ogbah (72.4%), Bell (69%), Phillips (67.5%), Mo Kamara (60.3%) and Tyus Bowser (57%), among others. His 31.3% missed tackle percentage on run plays was tied for the highest among players who were in for at least 170 snaps in a run defense role.

"A lot of people was talking about me saying I couldn't stop the run and stuff like that, but there's a lot of clips out there of me setting the edge," Robinson said. "But, I don't listen to the outside noise. I just work on my craft and just do what I do every day."

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said the best example of Robinson's standard for himself is the lack of excitement he shows when dominating practice reps.

Fastest back to huddle

"You can tell different than his rookie year, his expectation is to win," McDaniel said. "So when he wins, he is probably the fastest player back to the huddle out of anybody that makes a play on our team. Like he's just going straight to the next play.

"Then, when he doesn't win, he's not 'MF-ing' himself. It's almost like he's learning from it from a confident perspective, so just by and large he is approaching each and every day with a mindset of someone that is trying to be great. Those are pretty crazy expectations."

Robinson's habits are not only seeping into his teammates, but also finding the eyes of the Dolphins' decision-makers and play-callers, including defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, who orchestrated the fourth-best defense in the NFL last season.

"The thing I love the most about Chop is that regardless of the success he's had, both in college and being a first-round pick, and seeing how he finished the year a year ago, he is incredibly humble and incredibly hungry," Weaver said.

"Usually, when you have that combination of the two and you have his skillset, success is on the horizon."

Chubb, Phillips and Robinson have been nearly inseparable, never more than within arms length from each other even when they graze the sidelines at the Baptist Health Training Complex. Chubb, a seven-year veteran, is known as their leader in accountability. He said he "100%" agrees in Phillips' assessment that Robinson is a future Defensive Player of the Year.

That prospect could trigger shockwaves throughout the league when considering the resumés of Chubb and Phillips.

"Potential through the roof," Chubb said. "It's about just putting the work in now. We've got the names, we got the track record of what we have done on the field; now it's just about putting it all together, staying on the field together, getting closer with one another.

"We're all close already, but keeping that tight knit bond, and understanding that we all need each other. Me helping out Chop and Chop helping out 'JP' and vice versa and all that; it's not going to do nothing but make us better. No egos in the room. Not even just us three guys. We've got a room full of dawgs."