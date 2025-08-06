Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn misses practice after crash

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn was involved in a car accident and missed practice Wednesday in Charlotte, N.C.

Panthers coach Dave Canales told reporters that Horn needed stitches in the "left thumb area" on his left hand, but did not sustain major injuries. He also ruled out Horn for the Panthers' preseason opener Friday against the Cleveland Browns.

Horn eventually arrived at practice, a joint session with the Browns, but did not participate. Canales said Horn is day-to-day.

"I'm glad that Jaycee was OK," Canales said. "He did have to have a few stitches in his left thumb area. So they got that all cleaned up and sutured up. He is day-to-day right now. We are just gonna kinda evaluate. It doesn't seem like anything else happened.

"We are just gonna kinda evaluate him each day. He'll be able to do some activity and running and all that."

The crash occurred Wednesday morning at Mint and Morehead streets, just outside the Panthers' Bank of America Stadium. The team said Horn was alone in his car and no one involved required emergency medical transportation.

Canales said he initially planned for starters to play in the Panthers' first two preseason games, but he now plans for Horn to play in their second contest.

Horn, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, totaled a career-high 68 combined tackles, 13 passes defensed, five tackles for a loss, two sacks and an interception over 15 starts last season en route to his first Pro Bowl selection.

Pro Football Focus gave Horn the 46th-best defensive rating among cornerbacks who were in for at least 50% of the maximum snaps played at the position in 2024. He received the ninth-best run defense grade and fifth-best pass rush grade. He ranked 64th in coverage.

He also drew the second-most penalties, trailing only Joey Porter Jr.

Horn was tied for the fourth-best defensive rating among cornerbacks who were in for at least 20% of the maximum snaps played at the position in 2023. He received the ninth-best coverage rating among those qualifying cornerbacks.

The Panthers signed Horn to a four-year, $100 million contract extension in March. That pact includes $70 million guaranteed.

Horn and Mike Jackson were listed as the Panthers' starting cornerbacks on their first unofficial depth chart. Akayleb Evans, Chau Smith-Wade, Michael Reid, Shemar Bartholomew, JaTravis Broughton, Corey Thornton, Mello Dotson, Tre Swilling and Trevian Thomas are among their other cornerbacks.

The Panthers will host the Browns at 7 p.m. EDT Friday in Charlotte. They will play the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers in their final two preseason matchups. The Panthers will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in their regular season opener Sept. 7 in Jacksonville, Fla.