Aug. 5, 2025 / 12:27 PM

L.A. Rams agree to $33M extension with running back Kyren Williams

By Alex Butler
Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams totaled 1,481 yards from scrimmage and 16 touchdowns over 16 starts last season. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams agreed to a three-year, $33 million contract extension with Pro Bowl running back Kyren Williams, agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed Tuesday. The deal includes $23 million guaranteed.

Williams, 24, totaled 316 carries for 1,299 yards and 14 scores over 16 starts last season. He also caught a career-high 34 passes for 182 yards and two scores.

The fourth-year running back entered the league as a fifth-round pick by the Rams in the 2022 NFL Draft. He totaled 1,350 yards from scrimmage and 15 scores last season. Williams led the NFL with 95.3 rushing yards per game over 12 appearances in 2023, when he earned a Pro Bowl selection.

The Rams will host the Dallas Cowboys in their preseason opener at 4 p.m. EDT Saturday in Inglewood, Calif. They will take on the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns in their final two preseason games.

The Rams will host the Houston Texans in their regular season opener Sept. 7 at SoFi Stadium.

