Joe Burrow, Cincy Bengals starters to play in preseason opener vs. Eagles

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow will be among Cincinnati Bengals starters to play Thursday in their preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, coach Zac Taylor said Tuesday.

Taylor spoke about his star quarterback and other key players at a news conference in Cincinnati. He said the starters will play "several series" in Philadelphia.

Taylor said defensive tackle B.J. Hill, defensive end Trey Hendrickson, cornerbacks Dax Hill and Cam Taylor-Britt and tight ends Mike Gesicki and Noah Fant will be among the players who will not play against the Eagles.

The coach said he expects more extensive time for key players when the Bengals face the Washington Commanders in their second preseason game.

Several players are involved in position battles entering the Bengals' preseason debut, including at cornerback and guard. The Bengals released their first depth chart on Sunday, but Taylor said he told players it was "meaningless toward their competition."

"You have to put something on paper, but don't hold me to any of that," Taylor said. "I think the battles at corner right now have been outstanding. I think some guys have had some excellent days. ... It's been really good battles and I feel really good about our depth right now."

The Bengals listed Hill, Taylor-Britt and D.J. Turner II as their starting corners on their first depth chart. They listed Dylan Fairchild at left guard and Lucas Patrick at right guard. Taylor mentioned Tuesday that Cody Ford is still pushing Patrick for a starting spot.

The Bengals and Eagles will kick off at 7:30 p.m. EDT Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field. They will face the Commanders on Aug. 18 in Landover, Md. The Bengals will wrap up their preseason slate against the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 23 in Cincinnati.