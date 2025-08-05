Trending
NFL
Aug. 5, 2025 / 7:01 AM

Eagles agree to trade Thomas Booker for Raiders' Jakorian Bennett

By Alex Butler
Cornerback Jakorian Bennett (R) was a fourth-round pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2023 NFL Draft. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI
Cornerback Jakorian Bennett (R) was a fourth-round pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2023 NFL Draft. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will send defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for cornerback Jakorian Bennett in a preseason trade.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic about the training camp trade agreement Monday night. The trade is pending physicals from both players.

Booker, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Houston Texans in the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent the 2023 campaign with the Eagles practice squad, but was active for 17 games last season.

Booker totaled 33 combined tackles, three tackles for a loss, two passes defensed and 1.5 sacks over 27 career appearances. He joins the Raiders after they released star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

The Raiders listed Jonah Laulu and Adam Butler as their starting defensive tackles Monday in their first unofficial depth chart of the season. Leki Fotu, Zach Carter, J.J. Pegues, Tank Booker, Keondre Coburn and Trevan Ma'ae are the other players they listed at the position.

Bennett was listed as a backup cornerback behind starters Darnay Holmes, Darien Porter and Eric Stokes.

He will now join an Eagles cornerbacks room that features Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Adoree' Jackson and Kelee Ringo, among others. Booker was listed as a backup to starting defensive tackle Jalen Carter on the Eagles' first depth chart.

Bennett, 24, joined the Raiders as a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He totaled 58 combined tackles and 11 passes defensed over the first 24 appearances of his career.

The Raiders will open their preseason slate against the Seattle Seahawks at 10 p.m. EDT Thursday in Seattle. The Eagles will host the Cincinnati Bengals at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Philadelphia.

