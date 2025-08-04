David White named NFLPA's interim executive director

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The NFL Players Association elected David White as interim executive director, the union announced. White will replace Lloyd Howell, who resigned last month.

"I am grateful to the NFLPA's player leadership for entrusting me with the privilege and responsibility to guide their union as interim executive director," White said in a news release. "It's a duty I do not take lightly, and I'm committed to reestablishing trust and ensuring the union is serving its members best.

"I look forward to working with the entire NFLPA team to protect players' health and safety, secure their financial well-being, and further strengthen their voice to shape their futures."

White is the CEO of 3CG Ventures, an executive coaching and strategic consulting firm and former national executive director and chief negotiator of the Screen Actors Guild. He also served as board chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and as a board leader of RGP, a global consulting firm. He is a strategic advisor to Ulu Ventures, a venture capital firm.

He was a Rhodes Scholar and graduate of Stanford Law School, Oxford University and Grinnell College.

NFLPA president Jalen Reeves-Maybin said the decision to elect White was the "result of a comprehensive, player-led process." He also said the union plans to soon start its search for a permanent executive director.

"We have full faith in David to take the union forward and operate in the best interests of our membership," Reeves-Maybin said. "David has spent much of his career fighting for collectively bargained rights in the labor movement and is committed to putting players first in all the union does. We are confident that he will inspire solidarity and provide the necessary stability during this period of transition.

"Soon, we will commence a thorough search process for a permanent executive director. This process will continue to be player led, as the strength of our union has and will always lie with our membership."