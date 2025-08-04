Miami Dolphins, Zach Sieler agree to $67.75M contract extension

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins and defensive tackle Zach Sieler agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $67.75 million, agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed.

Sieler and the Dolphins reached the agreement Sunday. The pact includes $44 million guaranteed.

Sieler entered the league as a seventh-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft. He joined the Dolphins off waivers a year later and signed a three-year, $38.65 million contract extension in 2023.

He was entering the final year of that deal, set to earn a $7.32 million base salary in 2025 and to potentially become a free agent next off-season.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound defensive lineman did not participate in voluntary organized team activities, but was in attendance for Dolphins mandatory minicamp and training camp in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Sieler missed just two games over his last five seasons with the Dolphins. He totaled 55 combined tackles, 19 quarterback hits, 13 tackles for a loss, career-high-tying 10 sacks, two passes defensed, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 15 appearances last season. Sieler also recorded 10 sacks over 17 starts in 2023.

Pro Football Focus gave Sieler the 11th-best defensive rating among defensive linemen who were in for at least 50% of the maximum snaps played at the position in 2024. He rated 28th in 2023 and 17th in 2022.

He ranked 14th in pressures (46) among qualifying defensive linemen last season and 10th, with 61, in 2023.

The Dolphins will face the Chicago Bears in their preseason opener at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Chicago. They will open the regular season against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 7 in Indianapolis.