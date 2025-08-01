Tyreek Hill 'didn't understand' Dolphins' offense the last three years

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Tyreek Hill says he "didn't understand the offense" over his first three years with the Miami Dolphins, despite producing record statistics as a top target.

The electric wide receiver -- also known as "Cheetah" -- made the comments at training camp Friday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

"I'm going to be completely honest, I didn't understand the offense for the first three years being here," Hill said. "But this year, I feel like coach [Bobby] Slowik has explained it a lot."

The Dolphins made several coaching staff changes over the off-season after their offense went from the best in the NFL in 2023 to No. 18 a year later, including the dismissal of wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Wes Welker. They brought in Robert Prince and Slowik to replace Welker in those respective roles.

Hill said Slowik has done a "great job of simplifying" the offense for the wide receivers room, which includes Jaylen Waddle. Hill mentioned improvements in route detail and getting where he needs to be for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

He also said he is taking notes for the first time in his career.

Hill became the first player in NFL history to total at least 1,700 yards in back-to-back seasons in 2022 and 2023. He regressed last season, totaled 959 yards and six scores on 81 catches while battling injuries and playing with backup quarterbacks for portions of the season.

"A lot of people know me and Waddle are going to bust our tails each and ever day," Hill said. "But having that extra piece and coach in our ears every single day reminding us that we can be All-Pro, we can be Pro Bowlers, we can help this team win playoff games, is important also. We all need that sometimes."

Improvement is necessary not only for the offense, but also to help Hill rebuild his rapport with Tagovailoa and his teammates after saying he wanted to leave the Dolphins at the end of last season. Hill has since apologized for those comments and recommitted to the franchise that gave him nearly $107 million in guaranteed money.

Hill, a captain last year, said in May that he doesn't deserve to be one in 2025 because of his past mistakes.

Tagovailoa said last week that Hill has shown more vulnerability lately, but their relationship remains a "work in progress." Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel commended Tagovailoa for his leadership and holding Hill accountable. Hill said Friday that Tagovailoa's pointed comments "were needed."

"I'm seeing the daily investment," McDaniel said of the Hill-Tagovailoa relationship. "I think it's a well-known fact that Tua is the leader of our team and our locker room and is the franchise quarterback. And I think there's a lot to be said about a leader saying the hard things.

"I think there's a lot to be said about 'Reek' and how clear they've been toward each other so that you can say these things and call a spade a spade. I see that as grown man stuff like that -- that is real -- that relationships aren't created in a vacuum of dandelions and daisies.

"Relationships -- real ones, ones that matter -- you go through a process of earning and delivering on trust."

Some critics of Hill believe he may have lost a step in recent years, including ratings adjusters for the Madden NFL 26 video game. They recently rated Hill, who had received a perfect 99 rating in Madden NFL 25, a 95 in the new edition They also brought Hill's speed rating down from to 98 from 99.

Hill said he is in the ear of former NFL star Chad Johnson -- a ratings adjuster -- who also attended Friday's practice in Miami Gardens. He also said he plans to boycott the game if he isn't granted improved ratings.

He recently provided evidence of his world class speed last month during track meets in California, when he ran 10.10- and 10.15-second times in the 100-meter events.

"I told him [Johnson] that it's straight [expletive]," Hill said. "Waddle also had some words. Me and Waddle said we are going to boycott Madden. He saw me and Waddle work, so hopefully he will boost our ratings."

Hill plans "to get back to" his old self, a effort he says includes being present and holding himself accountable.

"I'm just trying to be the best teammate and the best version of myself I can be, everyday," Hill said. "Showing up to meetings, coming out here every day. Busting my tail in practice. I think it's important."