Trending
NFL
Aug. 1, 2025 / 2:26 PM

Tyreek Hill 'didn't understand' Dolphins' offense the last three years

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (L) totaled just 959 yards last season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
1 of 5 | Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (L) totaled just 959 yards last season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Tyreek Hill says he "didn't understand the offense" over his first three years with the Miami Dolphins, despite producing record statistics as a top target.

The electric wide receiver -- also known as "Cheetah" -- made the comments at training camp Friday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

"I'm going to be completely honest, I didn't understand the offense for the first three years being here," Hill said. "But this year, I feel like coach [Bobby] Slowik has explained it a lot."

The Dolphins made several coaching staff changes over the off-season after their offense went from the best in the NFL in 2023 to No. 18 a year later, including the dismissal of wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Wes Welker. They brought in Robert Prince and Slowik to replace Welker in those respective roles.

Hill said Slowik has done a "great job of simplifying" the offense for the wide receivers room, which includes Jaylen Waddle. Hill mentioned improvements in route detail and getting where he needs to be for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

He also said he is taking notes for the first time in his career.

Hill became the first player in NFL history to total at least 1,700 yards in back-to-back seasons in 2022 and 2023. He regressed last season, totaled 959 yards and six scores on 81 catches while battling injuries and playing with backup quarterbacks for portions of the season.

"A lot of people know me and Waddle are going to bust our tails each and ever day," Hill said. "But having that extra piece and coach in our ears every single day reminding us that we can be All-Pro, we can be Pro Bowlers, we can help this team win playoff games, is important also. We all need that sometimes."

Improvement is necessary not only for the offense, but also to help Hill rebuild his rapport with Tagovailoa and his teammates after saying he wanted to leave the Dolphins at the end of last season. Hill has since apologized for those comments and recommitted to the franchise that gave him nearly $107 million in guaranteed money.

Hill, a captain last year, said in May that he doesn't deserve to be one in 2025 because of his past mistakes.

Tagovailoa said last week that Hill has shown more vulnerability lately, but their relationship remains a "work in progress." Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel commended Tagovailoa for his leadership and holding Hill accountable. Hill said Friday that Tagovailoa's pointed comments "were needed."

"I'm seeing the daily investment," McDaniel said of the Hill-Tagovailoa relationship. "I think it's a well-known fact that Tua is the leader of our team and our locker room and is the franchise quarterback. And I think there's a lot to be said about a leader saying the hard things.

"I think there's a lot to be said about 'Reek' and how clear they've been toward each other so that you can say these things and call a spade a spade. I see that as grown man stuff like that -- that is real -- that relationships aren't created in a vacuum of dandelions and daisies.

"Relationships -- real ones, ones that matter -- you go through a process of earning and delivering on trust."

Some critics of Hill believe he may have lost a step in recent years, including ratings adjusters for the Madden NFL 26 video game. They recently rated Hill, who had received a perfect 99 rating in Madden NFL 25, a 95 in the new edition They also brought Hill's speed rating down from to 98 from 99.

Hill said he is in the ear of former NFL star Chad Johnson -- a ratings adjuster -- who also attended Friday's practice in Miami Gardens. He also said he plans to boycott the game if he isn't granted improved ratings.

He recently provided evidence of his world class speed last month during track meets in California, when he ran 10.10- and 10.15-second times in the 100-meter events.

"I told him [Johnson] that it's straight [expletive]," Hill said. "Waddle also had some words. Me and Waddle said we are going to boycott Madden. He saw me and Waddle work, so hopefully he will boost our ratings."

Hill plans "to get back to" his old self, a effort he says includes being present and holding himself accountable.

"I'm just trying to be the best teammate and the best version of myself I can be, everyday," Hill said. "Showing up to meetings, coming out here every day. Busting my tail in practice. I think it's important."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield misses practice with hand injury
NFL // 1 hour ago
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield misses practice with hand injury
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield sustained a contusion on his throwing hand and sat out of practice at training camp Friday in Tampa, Fla.
Trey Lance leads Chargers past Lions in NFL Hall of Fame Game
NFL // 5 hours ago
Trey Lance leads Chargers past Lions in NFL Hall of Fame Game
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Trey Lance split windows, eluded defenders and threw two scores to lead the Los Angeles Chargers to a win over the Detroit Lions in the NFL Hall of Fame Game.
Cincinnati Bengals to sign tight end Noah Fant
NFL // 1 day ago
Cincinnati Bengals to sign tight end Noah Fant
July 31 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals agreed to sign tight end Noah Fant, his agency, Athletes First, confirmed Thursday. Fant spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks.
Michael Phelps agrees to give swimming lessons to Baltimore Ravens
NFL // 1 day ago
Michael Phelps agrees to give swimming lessons to Baltimore Ravens
July 31 (UPI) -- Baltimore native Michael Phelps plans to assist his hometown NFL team by giving swimming lessons to the Baltimore Ravens, who requested help on social media.
Las Vegas Raiders agree to $66M extension with LT Kolton Miller
NFL // 1 day ago
Las Vegas Raiders agree to $66M extension with LT Kolton Miller
July 31 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders signed left tackle Kolton Miller to a three-year, $66 million contract extension, the seven-year veteran confirmed on Instagram.
Cincinnati Bengals cut running back Zack Moss
NFL // 2 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals cut running back Zack Moss
July 30 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals released veteran running back Zack Moss, the team announced Wednesday. Moss was entering the final year of his two-year contract.
Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely sustains small foot fracture
NFL // 2 days ago
Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely sustains small foot fracture
July 30 (UPI) -- Veteran tight end Isaiah Likely sustained a small foot fracture during practice at Baltimore Ravens training camp, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou out for season with knee injury
NFL // 2 days ago
Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou out for season with knee injury
July 30 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou is out for the 2025 season because of a knee injury he sustained during training camp, coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday.
New York Jets sign veteran kicker Nick Folk
NFL // 3 days ago
New York Jets sign veteran kicker Nick Folk
July 29 (UPI) -- The New York Jets signed kicker Nick Folk, coach Aaron Glenn told reporters Tuesday at training camp. Folk spent last season with the Tennessee Titans.
Miami Dolphins safety Ashtyn Davis sustains apparent lower leg injury
NFL // 3 days ago
Miami Dolphins safety Ashtyn Davis sustains apparent lower leg injury
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 29 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins safety Ashtyn Davis sustained a left leg injury and left the field in crutches and a walking boot at training camp Tuesday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Trending Stories

Michael Phelps agrees to give swimming lessons to Baltimore Ravens
Michael Phelps agrees to give swimming lessons to Baltimore Ravens
Padres trade for Athletics' All-Star closer Mason Miller, JP Sears
Padres trade for Athletics' All-Star closer Mason Miller, JP Sears
Trey Lance leads Chargers past Lions in NFL Hall of Fame Game
Trey Lance leads Chargers past Lions in NFL Hall of Fame Game
Seattle Mariners to trade for Arizona Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez
Seattle Mariners to trade for Arizona Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez
150-1 long shot wins key horse race in England, heads to Breeders' Cup
150-1 long shot wins key horse race in England, heads to Breeders' Cup

Follow Us