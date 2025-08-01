Trey Lance leads Chargers past Lions in NFL Hall of Fame Game

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Trey Lance split windows, eluded defenders and threw two scores to lead the Los Angeles Chargers to a win over the Detroit Lions in the NFL Hall of Fame Game.

"Been feeling like we got a lot of ascending players that have been ascending in practice and just couldn't wait to see them play in the real game," Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters Thursday in Canton, Ohio.

Lance completed 13 of 20 passes for 120 yards and two scores in the 34-7 triumph. Tight end Will Dissly and wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith caught Lance's two touchdown tosses.

"Big night for Trey," Harbaugh said. "Just played calm, cool collected. Ran the operation. I thought he threw the ball really well. Good night for him."

Fellow Chargers backup quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei completed 2 of 3 passes for 25 yards. Running back Kimani Vidal ran for two scores. Most Lions and Chargers starters rested during the first game of the NFL preseason.

Lance faked a handoff and lobbed a pass over several defenders to find Dissly for the first points of the game 2:49 after kickoff.

Kicker Cameron Dicker missed a 52-yard field goal on the Chargers' next drive. Chargers cornerback Nikko Reed intercepted Lions backup quarterback Kyle Allen five snaps later. Reed brought the ball all the way to the Lions' 6-yard line with a 60-yard return.

Vidal ran for a 2-yard score two plays later.

Chargers safety Tony Jefferson intercepted Allen for a second time on the Lions' next drive. The Chargers punted on the resulting possession.

Veteran running back Craig Reynolds ran for a 3-yard touchdown 5:31 before halftime for the Lions' lone score.

Lance went on to hit Lambert-Smith with a 15-yard touchdown toss with 1:51 remaining in the half. The Chargers carried a 21-7 lead into the break.

Dicker made a 23-yard field goal 3:34 into the second half. He added a 27-yard kick with 2:59 remaining in the third quarter for a 27-7 Chargers edge.

Vidal ran for the final score of the night with 3:42 remaining in the game.

Lambert-Smith caught two passes for 43 yards, including his touchdown reception. Allen completed 9 of 14 passes for 91 yards and two interceptions. Lions backup Hendon Hooker completed 3 of 6 passes for 18 yards and an interception.

Lance is battling Taylor Heinicke for second-string quarterback, behind Chargers starter Justin Herbert. Neither Herbert nor Heinicke played.

"I'm just waiting for my opportunity," Lance said. "Coming to the Chargers, Justin is obviously a great guy to learn from. Great situation for me to be in."

Lance and the Chargers will host the New Orleans Saints in their second preseason game Aug. 10 in Inglewood, Calif. The Lions will face the Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 8 in Atlanta.

