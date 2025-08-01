Dallas Cowboys All-Pro Micah Parsons requests trade

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons requested a trade from the Dallas Cowboys, he announced Friday on social media. Parsons is set to make $24 million in 2025.

The star linebacker posted a lengthy note about the request on his X account just hours after reports surfaced about a potential split between the star pass rusher and NFC East franchise.

"Yes, I wanted to be here," Parsons wrote. "I did everything I could to show that I wanted to be a Cowboy and wear the star on my helmet. I wanted to play in front of the best fans in sports and make this America's team once again. The team my pops and I grew up cheering for way up in Harrisburg, Pa.

"Unfortunately, i no longer want to be here."

Parsons, 26, joined the Cowboys as the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and quickly turned himself into one of the best defensive players in the league.

He earned Pro Bowl selections in each of his first four seasons. He also was named the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year and was a first-team All-Pro in 2021 and 2022.

The star outside linebacker, who totaled 52.5 sacks through the first 63 appearances of his NFL career, said Friday that he attempted to re-sign with the Cowboys over the last several off-seasons, but a deal never materialized.

He said he met with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in March and engaged in a "back and forth" about an extension. Parsons did not believe that was a formal negotiation and said he informed Jones that his agent would reach out.

Parsons claimed that the Cowboys then told his agent that a deal was "pretty much already done." He said his agent told the team that wasn't the case and the Cowboys "decided to go silent" in regard to future negotiations.

"Not one demand has been made by my agent about money, years or anything else," Parsons wrote. "Still, I stayed quiet, but again, after repeated shots at myself and all the narrative, I have made a tough decision.

"I no longer want to play for the Dallas Cowboys. My trade request has been submitted to [chief operating officer and co-owner] Stephen Jones personally."