Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield misses practice with hand injury

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield sustained a contusion on his throwing hand and sat out of practice at training camp Friday in Tampa, Fla.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles told reporters that Mayfield's hand was sore for the last couple of days from an accumulation of factors. He is not concerned it's a long-term injury.

"He's got a sore hand," Bowles said. "We gave him the day off. He is day-to-day. Not worried about it."

Mayfield, 30, is coming off a career year in which he totaled personal bests in completion percentage (71.4%), passing yards (4,500) and touchdown tosses (41). He also led the league with 16 interceptions.

The Buccaneers, who signed Mayfield to a three-year, $100 million contract last off-season, restructured that pact this off-season to guarantee the veteran $30 million in 2026.

Kyle Trask is expected to be the Buccaneers' second-string option in a quarterbacks room that includes Michael Pratt and Connor Bazelak. Pratt is out with a back injury.

Bowles said he was impressed by Trask's performance on Friday at the AdventHealth Training Center.

"Probably the best he's looked since we've been in camp," Bowles said of Trask. "It was one of his better days -- he made quicker decisions, he got the ball out of his hand, he did some good things. I'll probably have to see the tape to see the rest of it."

The Buccaneers will host the Tennessee Titans next week in joint practice sessions. They will face the Titans in their preseason opener Aug. 9 in Tampa.