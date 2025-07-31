Michael Phelps agrees to give swimming lessons to Baltimore Ravens

July 31 (UPI) -- Baltimore native Michael Phelps plans to assist his hometown NFL team by giving swimming lessons to the Baltimore Ravens, who requested help on social media.

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey posted a video with the request for the Olympic icon Tuesday on Instagram and X. The video featured Humphrey, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, safety Kyle Hamilton and tight end Charlie Kolar inside the new recovery pool at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Md.

Phelps, who holds a record 23 Olympic gold medals, is a lifelong Ravens fan.

"Hey Mr. Phelps, we have a problem," the Ravens players said in the video. "Did you know that 1 in 3 Ravens cannot swim? We have a solution for you, sir. Come to Ravens training camp and this beautiful aquatic center and teach us how to swim."

Phelps responded Wednesday by writing "I got y'all! Let's do it." in an Instagram comment.

"See, I didn't realize 'Marlo' was going to post that, but I should have known," Kolar told reporters, when asked about Humphrey posting the video, Wednesday in Owings Mills. "I should have known. It's so on brand.

"I thought it was going to be like a story or maybe sent to him, but I should have known better. I should have known better."

Ravens players have lauded recent renovations to their facility throughout training camp, which started last week. The upgrades include lounges, gyms, a massage area, a rooftop garden and hot tubs, in addition to the pools, which sit below a skylight.

The Ravens will host the Indianapolis Colts in joint practices next week in Owings Mills. They will face the Colts in their preseason opener Aug. 7 in Baltimore.