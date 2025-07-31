Las Vegas Raiders agree to $66M extension with LT Kolton Miller

July 31 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders signed left tackle Kolton Miller to a three-year, $66 million contract extension, the seven-year veteran confirmed on Instagram.

Miller's pact includes $42.5 million guaranteed. The Raiders also announced the signing, but did not disclose terms of the deal. Miller appeared in 109 games, including 107 starts, since joining the Raiders as the No. 15 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Miller started all 17 games last season for the Raiders. Pro Football Focus gave Miller the 13th-best offensive rating among tackles who were in for at least 50% of the maximum snaps played at the position in 2024. He received the 10th-best pass blocking grade, but tied his career-high by giving up seven sacks.

Miller received the 10th-best offensive rating and 13th-best pass blocking grade in 2023, when he allowed four sacks over 13 appearances. He was the fifth-best tackle with the sixth-best pass blocking grade in 2022, when he allowed four sacks over 16 starts. Miller was the seventh-best tackle and earned the sixth-best pass blocking grade in 2021, when he gave up four sacks over 17 starts.

He allowed a career-low two sacks in 2020 and surrendered seven during his rookie campaign.

Miller, 29, is now under contract through 2028. He is set to earn a $12.2 million base salary in 2025. The Raiders will take on the Seattle Seahawks in their preseason opener Aug. 7 in Seattle.