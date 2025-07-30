Trending
Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou out for season with knee injury

By Alex Butler
Cornerback Kader Kohou (L) appeared in 15 games last season for the Miami Dolphins. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI
Cornerback Kader Kohou (L) appeared in 15 games last season for the Miami Dolphins.

July 30 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou is out for the 2025 season because of a right knee injury he sustained during training camp, coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday.

Kohou sustained the injury during practice Saturday in Miami Gardens, Fla. This is a major hit to the Dolphins' cornerback depth, as they traded away star defender Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers in June.

Kohou, who joined the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2022, missed four games over his first three seasons. He is to hit free agency next off-season.

The 5-foot-10, 197-pound defender totaled 45 combined tackles, eight passes defensed, three tackles for a loss, a career-high two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 15 appearances last season.

Pro Football Focus gave Kohou the 44th-best defensive rating among cornerbacks who were in for at least 50% of the maximum snaps played at the position last season. He received the 28th-best coverage rating among qualifiers.

Kohou received the 45th-best defensive rating and 51st-best coverage grade in 2023, when he started a career-high 16 games and appeared in all 17.

Jack Jones, Storm Duck, Mike Hilton, Cam Smith, Jason Marshall Jr., Ethan Bonner, Kendall Sheffield, B.J. Adams and Cornell Armstrong are the other cornerbacks on the Dolphins' roster. McDaniel did not rule out the possibility of signing another cornerback.

The Dolphins will continue training camp practices this week and head to Chicago next week for joint practices with the Chicago Bears. They will take on the Bears in their preseason opener Aug. 10 in Chicago.

