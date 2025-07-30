Trending
NFL
July 30, 2025 / 11:11 AM

Cincinnati Bengals cut running back Zack Moss

By Alex Butler
The Cincinnati Bengals signed running back Zack Moss (31) to a two-year contract last off-season. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
The Cincinnati Bengals signed running back Zack Moss (31) to a two-year contract last off-season. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI

July 30 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals released veteran running back Zack Moss, the team announced Wednesday.

Moss signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Bengals last off-season. The Bengals restructured that pact in April, saving about $1.7 million in salary cap space.

Moss, 27, totaled 429 yards from scrimmage and three scores over eight appearances last season. He sustained season-ending neck injuries midway through the season and missed the final nine games of the 2024 campaign.

Moss totaled a career-high 986 yards from scrimmage and seven scores on 210 touches over 14 appearances for the Indianapolis Colts in 2023.

Tahj Brooks and Samaje Perine are among the running backs behind starter Chase Brown on the Bengals' roster.

The Bengals also announced Wednesday that center Seth McLaughlin passed a physical and is cleared to practice. The team placed McLaughlin on the active/non-football injury list July 19.

The Bengals will face the Philadelphia Eagles in their preseason opener Aug. 7 in Philadelphia.

