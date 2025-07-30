Trending
Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely sustains small foot fracture

By Alex Butler
Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (L) achieved career highs in catches, yards and touchdowns last season. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI
1 of 5 | Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (L) achieved career highs in catches, yards and touchdowns last season. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Veteran tight end Isaiah Likely sustained a small foot fracture during practice at Baltimore Ravens training camp, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.

Likely, who is expected to return during the 2025 NFL campaign and has not been ruled out for Week 1, sustained the injury toward the end of the session Tuesday at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Md.

He was injured during a one-on-one drill, carted off the field and later limped to the locker room.

The three-year veteran is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Likely totaled career-highs in catches (42), yards (477) and touchdowns (6) over 16 appearances last season. The 6-foot-4, 247-pound tight end logged 108 catches for 1,261 yards and 14 scores through his first three seasons.

Mark Andrews, Charlie Kolar, Zaire Mitchell-Paden and Sam Pitz are the other tight ends on the Ravens roster.

The Ravens will open their preseason schedule against the Indianapolis Colts at 7 p.m. EDT Thursday in Baltimore.

