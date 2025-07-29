New York Jets sign veteran kicker Nick Folk

July 29 (UPI) -- The New York Jets signed kicker Nick Folk, coach Aaron Glenn told reporters Tuesday at training camp. Folk spent last season with the Tennessee Titans.

The Jets initially met with Folk on Monday in Florham Park, N.J. They also waived kicker Caden Davis, leaving Harrison Mevis and Folk as the only kickers on their roster.

"He is a very established kicker in this league," Glenn said. "When you go back and look at his stats from the last couple of years, they've been above board. I've said this from the beginning, anybody that can help us win games, we are going to take a look at that."

Folk, 40, will return for his second stint with the franchise. He previously played for the Jets from 2010 through 2016. The 17-year veteran made 84.3% of his field goals and 96.8% of his extra points over the first 242 appearances of his career.

Folk led the NFL in field goal percentage in 2024 (95.5%) and 2023 (96.7%). The Titans signed Joey Slye as their new kicker in March, replacing Folk.

"Obviously, he was available," Glenn said of Folk. "The terms worked out. I'm happy that he chose us, to be a part of what we are trying to do."

The Jets used several kickers last season, including Greg Zuerlein, Anders Carlson, Spencer Shrader, Riley Patterson and Greg Joseph. They combined to make 71.4% of their field goal attempts and 90.3% of their extra-point attempts.

The Jets will face the Green Bay Packers in their preseason opener Aug. 9 in Green Bay, Wis.