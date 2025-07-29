Miami Dolphins safety Ashtyn Davis sustains apparent lower leg injury

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 29 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins safety Ashtyn Davis sustained a left leg injury and left the field in crutches and a walking boot at training camp Tuesday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Davis sustained the injury during team drills and limped to the team facility during the session. He later returned to the field to watch from the sideline.

The Dolphins signed Davis to a one-year deal in March. The veteran defensive back spent his first five seasons with the Jets. He entered the league as a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Davis totaled 35 combined tackles, five tackles for a loss, two interceptions and two passes defensed over 15 appearances last season. He logged 175 combined tackles, 15 passes defensed, nine tackles for a loss, eight interceptions, four fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles over the first 69 appearances of his career.

The Dolphins are already without Ifeatu Melifonwu, who was placed on the non-football injury list July 22, and fellow injured safety Dante Trader Jr. Trader is dealing with an undisclosed issue.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Trader could return for joint practices with the Chicago Bears next week in Lake Forest, Ill.

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Elijah Campbell, Patrick McMorris and John Saunders Jr. are among the other safeties on the Dolphins roster. The Dolphins will face the Bears in their preseason opener Aug. 10 in Chicago.