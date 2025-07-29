Trending
July 29, 2025

Colts sign offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann to $100M pact extension

By Alex Butler
July 29 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts signed left tackle Bernhard Raimann to a contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.

Sources told NFL Network, The Athletic and ESPN that the pact is for four years and worth $100 million, including $60 million in guarantees.

"Bernhard has worked extremely hard, and this contract extension is a testament to his character, dedication and persistence," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said in a statement.

"He exemplifies each of our team's four pillars and is a leader in our locker room. I'm excited for him and his family on this well-deserved contract extension."

Raimann, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was entering the final year of his rookie contract. The Colts tackle appeared in 45 games, including 40 starts, over the last three seasons.

Raimann showed improvement over each of his first three seasons in the league. The 6-foot-6, 303-pound lineman received the 25th-best offensive grade from Pro Football Focus among tackles who were in for at least 50% of the maximum snaps played at the position in 2022.

He rated fifth in 2023 and eighth in 2024.

Raimann is expected to start opposite Braden Smith on the outside of the Colts' offensive line. Quenton Nelson, Matt Goncalves and Tanor Bortolini are among the Colts' other top offensive lineman.

The Colts will open their preseason schedule against the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 7 in Baltimore.

