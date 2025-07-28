Pittsburgh Steelers cut All-Pro returner Cordarrelle Patterson

July 28 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers released running back and All-Pro kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson, he announced Monday. Patterson appeared in 13 games last season.

"Breaking news: Pittsburgh Steelers release old, washed-up Cordarrelle Patterson on his day off," the 12-year veteran wrote on X.

Patterson, 34, signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Steelers last off-season. The Steelers saved about $3 million in salary cap space by releasing the veteran.

The four-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection did not participate in Steelers organized team activities or training camp practices.

Patterson, who was limited by an ankle injury in 2024-25, averaged a career-worst 21.8 yards per kick return last season. His 284 kick returns, 8,229 yards off kick returns and 29 yards per attempt are most among active players. His nine kick returns for touchdowns are the most in NFL history.

Patterson totaled 44 touches for 215 yards from scrimmage on offense for the Steelers in 2024-25. He logged a career-best 1,166 yards from scrimmage and 11 scores on 205 touches in 2021 for the Atlanta Falcons.

The No. 29 overall pick for the Minnesota Vikings in the 2013 NFL Draft also played for the Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots and Chicago Bears.