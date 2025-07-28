Trending
NFL
July 28, 2025 / 1:22 PM

Pittsburgh Steelers cut All-Pro returner Cordarrelle Patterson

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Cordarrelle Patterson (84) appeared in 13 games last season for the Pittsburgh Steelers. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI
1 of 5 | Cordarrelle Patterson (84) appeared in 13 games last season for the Pittsburgh Steelers. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers released running back and All-Pro kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson, he announced Monday. Patterson appeared in 13 games last season.

"Breaking news: Pittsburgh Steelers release old, washed-up Cordarrelle Patterson on his day off," the 12-year veteran wrote on X.

Patterson, 34, signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Steelers last off-season. The Steelers saved about $3 million in salary cap space by releasing the veteran.

The four-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection did not participate in Steelers organized team activities or training camp practices.

Patterson, who was limited by an ankle injury in 2024-25, averaged a career-worst 21.8 yards per kick return last season. His 284 kick returns, 8,229 yards off kick returns and 29 yards per attempt are most among active players. His nine kick returns for touchdowns are the most in NFL history.

Patterson totaled 44 touches for 215 yards from scrimmage on offense for the Steelers in 2024-25. He logged a career-best 1,166 yards from scrimmage and 11 scores on 205 touches in 2021 for the Atlanta Falcons.

The No. 29 overall pick for the Minnesota Vikings in the 2013 NFL Draft also played for the Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots and Chicago Bears.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie David Walker out for season with torn ACL
NFL // 1 hour ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie David Walker out for season with torn ACL
July 28 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie pass rusher David Walker tore an ACL and will be out for the entire 2025-26 season coach Todd Bowles told reporters Monday.
Dallas Cowboys guard Robert Jones breaks bone in neck, out 2-3 months
NFL // 1 hour ago
Dallas Cowboys guard Robert Jones breaks bone in neck, out 2-3 months
July 28 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys guard Robert Jones sustained a broken bone in his neck and is expected to miss two to three months of action, a league source told UPI on Monday.
Bengals' Chase, Ravens' Jackson, two Eagles enter 'Madden' 99 club
NFL // 3 hours ago
Bengals' Chase, Ravens' Jackson, two Eagles enter 'Madden' 99 club
July 28 (UPI) -- Ja'Marr Chase, Lamar Jackson and two Philadelphia Eagles stars are among seven NFL players in the "Madden NFL 26" 99 club, EA Sports announced Monday.
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jordan Hicks to retire after 10 seasons
NFL // 3 days ago
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jordan Hicks to retire after 10 seasons
July 25 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns linebacker Jordan Hicks will retire from the NFL after 10 seasons, he announced Friday on Instagram. Hicks signed a two-year deal in 2024.
Raiders say released DT Christian Wilkins had no clear path to return
NFL // 3 days ago
Raiders say released DT Christian Wilkins had no clear path to return
July 25 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders said Christian Wilkins had no clear path to return after his addition to the physically unable to perform list, leading to his release.
N.Y. Giants add $3M in incentives to tackle Dexter Lawrence's salary
NFL // 3 days ago
N.Y. Giants add $3M in incentives to tackle Dexter Lawrence's salary
July 24 (UPI) -- The New York Giants agreed to add $3 million in incentives to Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence's salary for 2025, sources told UPI on Thursday.
Dolphins' Jaylen Wright touts top running back goal as touches increase
NFL // 4 days ago
Dolphins' Jaylen Wright touts top running back goal as touches increase
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 24 (UPI) -- Jaylen Wright struggled to gain footing in the Miami Dolphins backfield as a rookie, but now says he could be the NFL's top running back if given the chance.
N.Y. Jets quarterback Justin Fields injures toe, carted off at camp
NFL // 4 days ago
N.Y. Jets quarterback Justin Fields injures toe, carted off at camp
July 24 (UPI) -- New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields injured a toe on his right foot and had to be carted off the field during training camp Thursday in Florham Park, N.J.
Miami Dolphins' Bayron Matos regains full movement after collision
NFL // 4 days ago
Miami Dolphins' Bayron Matos regains full movement after collision
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 24 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos regained movement in all extremities and is stable, but remains hospitalized, the team announced Thursday.
Miami Dolphins OL Bayron Matos airlifted to medical center
NFL // 5 days ago
Miami Dolphins OL Bayron Matos airlifted to medical center
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 23 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos was injured at training camp Wednesday in Miami Gardens, Fla., and airlifted to a medical center, the team said.

Trending Stories

Bengals' Chase, Ravens' Jackson, two Eagles enter 'Madden' 99 club
Bengals' Chase, Ravens' Jackson, two Eagles enter 'Madden' 99 club
Suzuki to become the first Asian MLB Hall-of-Fame inductee on Sunday
Suzuki to become the first Asian MLB Hall-of-Fame inductee on Sunday
Dallas Cowboys guard Robert Jones breaks bone in neck, out 2-3 months
Dallas Cowboys guard Robert Jones breaks bone in neck, out 2-3 months
Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie David Walker out for season with torn ACL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie David Walker out for season with torn ACL
Sovereignty continues his reign among 3-year-olds with Jim Dandy win
Sovereignty continues his reign among 3-year-olds with Jim Dandy win

Follow Us