Trending
NFL
July 28, 2025 / 12:21 PM

Dallas Cowboys guard Robert Jones breaks bone in neck, out 2-3 months

By Alex Butler
Share with X

July 28 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys guard Robert Jones sustained a broken bone in his neck and is expected to miss two to three months of action, a league source told UPI on Monday.

Jones, who started 17 games last season for the Miami Dolphins, signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys in March. He was working with Cowboys starters in training camp.

Cowboys players reported to training camp July 21 at Staybridge Suites in Oxnard, Calif. Jones was injured during Sunday's practice.

Left guard Tyler Smith started 17 games for the Cowboys last season. Tyler Booker, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, was competing with Jones for starting reps at right guard.

T.J. Bass, Brock Hoffman, Saahdiq Charles and Nate Thomas are among the Cowboys' backup interior linemen.

Jones, an undrafted free agent signing by the Dolphins in 2021, appeared in 49 games -- including 30 starts -- through his first four seasons. Pro Football Focus gave the 6-foot-4, 321-pound lineman the 37th-best offensive rating among guards who were in for at least 80% of 1,178 snaps -- the maximum played at the position -- in 2024.

The Cowboys will face the Los Angeles Rams in their preseason opener at 7 p.m. EDT Aug. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Bengals' Chase, Ravens' Jackson, two Eagles enter 'Madden' 99 club
NFL // 2 hours ago
Bengals' Chase, Ravens' Jackson, two Eagles enter 'Madden' 99 club
July 28 (UPI) -- Ja'Marr Chase, Lamar Jackson and two Philadelphia Eagles stars are among seven NFL players in the "Madden NFL 26" 99 club, EA Sports announced Monday.
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jordan Hicks to retire after 10 seasons
NFL // 3 days ago
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jordan Hicks to retire after 10 seasons
July 25 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns linebacker Jordan Hicks will retire from the NFL after 10 seasons, he announced Friday on Instagram. Hicks signed a two-year deal in 2024.
Raiders say released DT Christian Wilkins had no clear path to return
NFL // 3 days ago
Raiders say released DT Christian Wilkins had no clear path to return
July 25 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders said Christian Wilkins had no clear path to return after his addition to the physically unable to perform list, leading to his release.
N.Y. Giants add $3M in incentives to tackle Dexter Lawrence's salary
NFL // 3 days ago
N.Y. Giants add $3M in incentives to tackle Dexter Lawrence's salary
July 24 (UPI) -- The New York Giants agreed to add $3 million in incentives to Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence's salary for 2025, sources told UPI on Thursday.
Dolphins' Jaylen Wright touts top running back goal as touches increase
NFL // 3 days ago
Dolphins' Jaylen Wright touts top running back goal as touches increase
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 24 (UPI) -- Jaylen Wright struggled to gain footing in the Miami Dolphins backfield as a rookie, but now says he could be the NFL's top running back if given the chance.
N.Y. Jets quarterback Justin Fields injures toe, carted off at camp
NFL // 4 days ago
N.Y. Jets quarterback Justin Fields injures toe, carted off at camp
July 24 (UPI) -- New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields injured a toe on his right foot and had to be carted off the field during training camp Thursday in Florham Park, N.J.
Miami Dolphins' Bayron Matos regains full movement after collision
NFL // 4 days ago
Miami Dolphins' Bayron Matos regains full movement after collision
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 24 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos regained movement in all extremities and is stable, but remains hospitalized, the team announced Thursday.
Miami Dolphins OL Bayron Matos airlifted to medical center
NFL // 5 days ago
Miami Dolphins OL Bayron Matos airlifted to medical center
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 23 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos was injured at training camp Wednesday in Miami Gardens, Fla., and airlifted to a medical center, the team said.
Houston Texans RB Joe Mixon placed on non-football injury list
NFL // 5 days ago
Houston Texans RB Joe Mixon placed on non-football injury list
July 23 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans placed Joe Mixon on the non-football injury (NFI) list, the team announced Wednesday. Mixon ranked ninth in rushing yards per game in 2024.
New Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller seeks joy in 'last chapter'
NFL // 5 days ago
New Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller seeks joy in 'last chapter'
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 22 (UPI) -- Darren Waller exhausted nearly every NFL experience before a brief retirement. The Miami Dolphins tight end now hopes to rekindle joy for his "final chapter."

Trending Stories

Bengals' Chase, Ravens' Jackson, two Eagles enter 'Madden' 99 club
Bengals' Chase, Ravens' Jackson, two Eagles enter 'Madden' 99 club
Suzuki to become the first Asian MLB Hall-of-Fame inductee on Sunday
Suzuki to become the first Asian MLB Hall-of-Fame inductee on Sunday
Dolphins' Jaylen Wright touts top running back goal as touches increase
Dolphins' Jaylen Wright touts top running back goal as touches increase
Sovereignty continues his reign among 3-year-olds with Jim Dandy win
Sovereignty continues his reign among 3-year-olds with Jim Dandy win
New York Mets trade for Baltimore Orioles lefty pitcher Gregory Soto
New York Mets trade for Baltimore Orioles lefty pitcher Gregory Soto

Follow Us