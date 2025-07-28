Dallas Cowboys guard Robert Jones breaks bone in neck, out 2-3 months

July 28 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys guard Robert Jones sustained a broken bone in his neck and is expected to miss two to three months of action, a league source told UPI on Monday.

Jones, who started 17 games last season for the Miami Dolphins, signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys in March. He was working with Cowboys starters in training camp.

Cowboys players reported to training camp July 21 at Staybridge Suites in Oxnard, Calif. Jones was injured during Sunday's practice.

Left guard Tyler Smith started 17 games for the Cowboys last season. Tyler Booker, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, was competing with Jones for starting reps at right guard.

T.J. Bass, Brock Hoffman, Saahdiq Charles and Nate Thomas are among the Cowboys' backup interior linemen.

Jones, an undrafted free agent signing by the Dolphins in 2021, appeared in 49 games -- including 30 starts -- through his first four seasons. Pro Football Focus gave the 6-foot-4, 321-pound lineman the 37th-best offensive rating among guards who were in for at least 80% of 1,178 snaps -- the maximum played at the position -- in 2024.

The Cowboys will face the Los Angeles Rams in their preseason opener at 7 p.m. EDT Aug. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.