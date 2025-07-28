Bengals' Chase, Ravens' Jackson, two Eagles enter 'Madden' 99 club

July 28 (UPI) -- Ja'Marr Chase, Lamar Jackson and two Philadelphia Eagles stars are among seven NFL players in the Madden NFL 26 99 club, EA Sports announced Monday.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett and Buffalo Bills quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen join that foursome as the highest-rated players in the game.

Madden NFL 26 will launch Aug. 14.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and right tackle Lane Johnson represent the third set of teammates honored in the last three editions of the 99 club. Last month, EA Sports also named Barkley as the cover star of Madden NFL 26.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, San Francisco 49ers teammates Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams and Kansas City Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were in the 99 club for Madden NFL 25.

Jefferson, former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin joined Mahomes and Kelce in the 99 club in Madden NFL 24.

Rookie ratings for Madden NFL 26 are expected to be revealed Tuesday. EA Sports plans to roll out additional player ratings Wednesday and Thursday for top offensive and defensive players.