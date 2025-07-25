Raiders say released DT Christian Wilkins had no clear path to return

July 25 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders said Christian Wilkins had no clear path to return after his addition to the physically unable to perform list, leading to his release.

The Raiders announced Thursday that they decided to part ways with the veteran defensive lineman. Wilkins signed a four-year, $110 million pact with the franchise in free agency last off-season.

Wilkins, who missed just two games through his first five seasons, made just five appearances in 2024. He underwent season-ending foot surgery in October after sustaining a Jones fracture in an Oct. 6 loss to the Denver Broncos.

The Raiders announced July 18 that they placed Wilkins on the physically unable to perform list.

"We have decided that it is in the best interests of the organization to move on from Christian Wilkins and he has been informed of his release from the team," the Raiders said. "This franchise has a commitment to excellence on and off the field.

"With no clear path or plan for future return to play from Christian, this transaction is necessary for the entire organization to move forward and prepare for the new season."

Sources told NFL Network that the release came after a dispute between Wilkins and the Raiders about if he should undergo surgery on his foot. The Raiders also are attempting to void the remaining $35.25 million in guarantees in Wilkins' contract. A grievance was filed on Wilkins' behalf to fight the attempted void of guarantees.

Adam Butler, Leki Fotu, Tonka Hemingway and J.J. Pegues are among the defensive tackles on the Raiders' roster. The Raiders will start their preseason slate against the Seattle Seahawks at 10 p.m. EDT Aug. 7 in Seattle.