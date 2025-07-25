Trending
NFL
July 25, 2025 / 8:17 AM

Raiders say released DT Christian Wilkins had no clear path to return

By Alex Butler
Share with X

July 25 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders said Christian Wilkins had no clear path to return after his addition to the physically unable to perform list, leading to his release.

The Raiders announced Thursday that they decided to part ways with the veteran defensive lineman. Wilkins signed a four-year, $110 million pact with the franchise in free agency last off-season.

Wilkins, who missed just two games through his first five seasons, made just five appearances in 2024. He underwent season-ending foot surgery in October after sustaining a Jones fracture in an Oct. 6 loss to the Denver Broncos.

The Raiders announced July 18 that they placed Wilkins on the physically unable to perform list.

Related

"We have decided that it is in the best interests of the organization to move on from Christian Wilkins and he has been informed of his release from the team," the Raiders said. "This franchise has a commitment to excellence on and off the field.

"With no clear path or plan for future return to play from Christian, this transaction is necessary for the entire organization to move forward and prepare for the new season."

Sources told NFL Network that the release came after a dispute between Wilkins and the Raiders about if he should undergo surgery on his foot. The Raiders also are attempting to void the remaining $35.25 million in guarantees in Wilkins' contract. A grievance was filed on Wilkins' behalf to fight the attempted void of guarantees.

Adam Butler, Leki Fotu, Tonka Hemingway and J.J. Pegues are among the defensive tackles on the Raiders' roster. The Raiders will start their preseason slate against the Seattle Seahawks at 10 p.m. EDT Aug. 7 in Seattle.

Latest Headlines

N.Y. Giants add $3M in incentives to tackle Dexter Lawrence's salary
NFL // 18 hours ago
N.Y. Giants add $3M in incentives to tackle Dexter Lawrence's salary
July 24 (UPI) -- The New York Giants agreed to add $3 million in incentives to Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence's salary for 2025, sources told UPI on Thursday.
Dolphins' Jaylen Wright touts top running back goal as touches increase
NFL // 20 hours ago
Dolphins' Jaylen Wright touts top running back goal as touches increase
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 24 (UPI) -- Jaylen Wright struggled to gain footing in the Miami Dolphins backfield as a rookie, but now says he could be the NFL's top running back if given the chance.
N.Y. Jets quarterback Justin Fields injures toe, carted off at camp
NFL // 21 hours ago
N.Y. Jets quarterback Justin Fields injures toe, carted off at camp
July 24 (UPI) -- New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields injured a toe on his right foot and had to be carted off the field during training camp Thursday in Florham Park, N.J.
Miami Dolphins' Bayron Matos regains full movement after collision
NFL // 22 hours ago
Miami Dolphins' Bayron Matos regains full movement after collision
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 24 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos regained movement in all extremities and is stable, but remains hospitalized, the team announced Thursday.
Miami Dolphins OL Bayron Matos airlifted to medical center
NFL // 1 day ago
Miami Dolphins OL Bayron Matos airlifted to medical center
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 23 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos was injured at training camp Wednesday in Miami Gardens, Fla., and airlifted to a medical center, the team said.
Houston Texans RB Joe Mixon placed on non-football injury list
NFL // 1 day ago
Houston Texans RB Joe Mixon placed on non-football injury list
July 23 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans placed Joe Mixon on the non-football injury (NFI) list, the team announced Wednesday. Mixon ranked ninth in rushing yards per game in 2024.
New Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller seeks joy in 'last chapter'
NFL // 2 days ago
New Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller seeks joy in 'last chapter'
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 22 (UPI) -- Darren Waller exhausted nearly every NFL experience before a brief retirement. The Miami Dolphins tight end now hopes to rekindle joy for his "final chapter."
Trump targets Commanders' NFL stadium deal over team name
NFL // 3 days ago
Trump targets Commanders' NFL stadium deal over team name
July 21 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is threatening the Commanders' NFL stadium deal if the team does not change its name back to the "Redskins," according to a recent post.
Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis to have season-ending shoulder surgery
NFL // 3 days ago
Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis to have season-ending shoulder surgery
July 21 (UPI) -- Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis will have season-ending shoulder surgery, the team announced Monday. He was to compete for reps at training camp.
Ex-NFLPA president JC Tretter resigns amid scrutiny, union overhaul
NFL // 4 days ago
Ex-NFLPA president JC Tretter resigns amid scrutiny, union overhaul
July 21 (UPI) -- JC Tretter has resigned from the NFLPA and removed himself from consideration as the union's interim executive director, he confirmed on social media.

Trending Stories

USC's Alijah Arenas, son of ex-NBA star, out 6-8 months with injury
USC's Alijah Arenas, son of ex-NBA star, out 6-8 months with injury
N.Y. Jets quarterback Justin Fields injures toe, carted off at camp
N.Y. Jets quarterback Justin Fields injures toe, carted off at camp
Tampa Bay Rays demote pitcher Taj Bradley to Triple-A
Tampa Bay Rays demote pitcher Taj Bradley to Triple-A
N.Y. Giants add $3M in incentives to tackle Dexter Lawrence's salary
N.Y. Giants add $3M in incentives to tackle Dexter Lawrence's salary
Miami Dolphins' Bayron Matos regains full movement after collision
Miami Dolphins' Bayron Matos regains full movement after collision

Follow Us