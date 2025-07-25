Cleveland Browns linebacker Jordan Hicks to retire after 10 seasons

July 25 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns linebacker Jordan Hicks will retire from the NFL after 10 seasons, he announced Friday on Instagram. Hicks signed a two-year deal in 2024.

"After 23 years of playing football, I'm officially retiring from the NFL," Hicks wrote on the social media platform. "Football has given me more than I could have ever imagined. Purpose, discipline, brotherhood and a platform to impact others. But most importantly, it showed me who I am outside the game."

Hicks, 33, entered the league as a third-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with the NFC East franchise, including its Super Bowl winning 2017-18.

Hicks, who signed an $8 million deal with the Browns last off-season, totaled 78 combined tackles, four passes defensed, four tackles for a loss and two sacks over 12 starts in 2024.

"Congrats on an incredible 10 seasons in the league, Jordan," the Browns said. "You've been a driven, resilient playmaker your entire career and a valued leader in our building this past year. Best wishes in this next stage with your family."

Hicks totaled 952 combined tackles, 53 passes defensed, 51 tackles for a loss, 16.5 sacks, 13 interceptions, 11 fumble recoveries, six forced fumbles and two defensive scores over 134 career appearances. He also played for the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings.

"I leave this chapter with deep gratitude for every lesson, challenge, and victory," Hicks wrote. "I'm proud of what I accomplished on the field, but even more proud of the man I've become because of it.

"To my teammates, coaches, fans, and most importantly my family: thank you for your unwavering support throughout this journey. I'm looking forward to this next season of life and all that it brings. I walk away with peace knowing I gave football all I had, and that the best is yet to come."

Devin Bush, Mohamoud Diabate, Carson Schwesinger and Jerome Baker are among the linebackers on the Browns' roster.