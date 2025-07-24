N.Y. Jets quarterback Justin Fields injures toe, carted off at camp

July 24 (UPI) -- New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields hurt a toe on his right foot and was carted off during training camp Thursday in Florham Park, N.J.

The Jets signed Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract with the Jets in March. The Jets previously said they expected Fields to lead their quarterbacks' room, which includes Tyrod Taylor Adrian Martinez and Brady Cook.

"Justin went down with a toe [injury] on the right foot," Jets coach Aaron Glenn told reporters. "I don't know the severity of the injury, but I do know it's a toe on his right side. We have an outstanding backup in Tyrod, whose been in this league for around 14 years.

"The leadership that he brings, listen, we are all good."

Sources told NFL Network that Fields is believed to have dislocated the toe, but with no fracture, and will undergo additional tests.

Fields, 26, completed 65.8% of his throws for 1,106 yards, five scores and an interception while running for 289 yards and five scores over 10 appearances last season for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Jets will face the Green Bay Packers in their first preseason game at 8 p.m. EDT Aug. 9 in Green Bay, Wis.