N.Y. Giants add $3M in incentives to tackle Dexter Lawrence's salary

July 24 (UPI) -- The New York Giants agreed to add $3 million in incentives to Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence's salary for 2025, sources told UPI on Thursday.

Lawrence is to make $17 million, plus the potential incentives, this season. The Pro Bowl defender signed a four-year, $87.5 million contract with the Giants in 2023, but restructured that deal last off-season.

Lawrence, 27, made the Pro Bowl each of the last three seasons. He totaled 44 combined tackles, 16 quarterback hits, a career-high nine sacks, eight tackles for a loss, a pass defensed and a forced fumble over 12 starts last season.

The 6-foot-4, 340-pound defensive lineman sustained a season-ending elbow injury in the Giants' 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 28 in Arlington, Texas. He missed the final five games of the season.

Lawrence told reporters Wednesday -- the first day of Giants training camp -- that he is "still in the process" of recovering, but is "feeling good."

Lawrence, who joined the Giants as the No. 17 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, totaled 310 combined tackles, 95 quarterback hits, 36 tackles for a loss, 30 sacks, 11 passes defensed and five forced fumbles over the first 92 appearances of his career.

Pro Football Focus gave Lawrence the second-best defensive rating among defensive linemen who were in for at least 50% of the most snaps played by any player at the position in 2024. He also was rated the second-best run defender.

Lawrence received the top defensive rating and pass rush rating, with the third-best run defense rating, in 2023. He received the top overall rating and rated highest in run defense, pass rush and coverage among defensive linemen in 2022.

The Giants had the ninth-worst defense in the NFL, in terms of yards allowed, in 2024. They ranked 27th against the run and eighth against the pass.

They allowed the 12th-fewest yards, led by the No. 10 rush defense and No. 16 pass defense in 2020, Lawrence's second season.

Giants rookies reported to training camp July 15 in East Rutherford, N.J. Veterans reported Tuesday to the Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.