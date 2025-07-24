Dolphins' Jaylen Wright touts top running back goal as touches increase

Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright totaled 257 yards from scrimmage on 71 touches last season. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 24 (UPI) -- Jaylen Wright struggled to gain footing in the Miami Dolphins backfield as a rookie, but now says he could be the NFL's top running back if given the chance.

"It's just my skillset," Wright, a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, said Thursday at training camp. "Me believing in myself, me having God in my life. I know I could be the top back in the league and I stand on that.

"If things play out right this year, I know I will. I'm very confident it's going to be a great season. I'm very confident everybody is going to play together. Very confident the line is going to work. Very confident everybody is going to be good."

The second-year running back, who totaled 71 touches to starter De'Von Achane's 281 in 2024, said he is getting more attempts this year because of the departure of former Dolphins ball carrier Raheem Mostert.

"The most noticeable difference is my rep count," Wright said, when asked about Moster's departure. "My reps went up."

Wright thinks he can turn those opportunities into a very successful season thanks to his development as a patient playmaker. He said realizing that not every run is going to be clean led to emphasizing keeping the ball in the right spot as he waits for lineman to create space. His focus can then shift to seeing a hole and "hitting it at 100 mph."

He cited the Dolphins using an outside zone or wide zone scheme as a challenge during his rookie campaign, since he didn't run that system while at Tennessee. Extensive studying and film watching helped him become more comfortable.

"Last year, it was just me out there, and I'm just running," Wright said. "Now, I know where to look, know where the defenders are going to be, know the concept. I know where the run is supposed to hit. That's the biggest step for me from year one to year two."

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel spoke to Wright at the end of last season about being more non-verbally communicative when showing his hunger for an increased role. He said during organized team activities that he noticed Wright following through with that approach.

Wright said he gained muscle and dropped fat, while keeping his speed, this off-season. He also said it was a "great feeling" to see McDaniel list multiple running backs (Achane and Mostert) as starters last season and hopes for a similar opportunity.

"I'm blessed to have the opportunity," Wright said. "I take advantage of all the opportunities I get.

"That dog is going to come out whenever I get the ball, whenever y'all see me. It's going to be a lot of big things this year."