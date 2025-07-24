Trending
NFL
July 24, 2025 / 10:48 AM

Miami Dolphins' Bayron Matos regains full movement after collision

By Alex Butler
Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Bayron Matos (R) sustained an undisclosed injury during training camp Wednesday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 24 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos regained movement in all extremities and is stable, but remains hospitalized after an on-field accident, the team announced Thursday.

A source told UPI on Wednesday that Matos collided with a teammate toward the end of practice Wednesday in Miami Gardens, Fla., and sustained an undisclosed injury, resulting in losing feeling on his right side.

The Dolphins said the helicopter that transported Matos from the Baptist Healthy Training Complex took him to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, "where he remained overnight for evaluation and testing."

"He has movement in all extremities and is in stable condition," the Dolphins added. "He will remain in the care of doctors for continued observation."

Matos, 24, signed with the Dolphins on May 10, 2024, as part of the NFL's international player pathway program. He spent the 2024-25 season on the practice squad.

The 6-foot-7, 334-pound offensive lineman is a Los Mina, Dominican Republic, native. He played football and basketball collegiately at South Florida and New Mexico.

The Dolphins held their second training camp session Thursday at the Baptist Health Training Complex. They will hold a public session -- free to the public -- Saturday in Miami Gardens.

