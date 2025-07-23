Trending
July 23, 2025 / 12:35 PM

Houston Texans RB Joe Mixon placed on non-football injury list

By Alex Butler
Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon ranked ninth in the NFL with 72.6 rushing yards per game last season. File Photo by Kevin M. Cox/UPI
1 of 5 | Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon ranked ninth in the NFL with 72.6 rushing yards per game last season. File Photo by Kevin M. Cox/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans placed Joe Mixon on the non-football injury (NFI) list, the team announced Wednesday. Mixon ranked ninth in rushing yards per game in 2024.

The Texans also placed running backs Dameon Pierce and J.J. Taylor and wide receiver Tank Dell, among eight others, on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. They placed cornerback Alijah Huzzie on the non-football injury list alongside Mixon.

The Texans signed cornerback Arthur Maulet and waived cornerback Keydrain Calligan in corresponding transactions.

Mixon, 28, totaled 1,016 rushing yards and 11 scores on 245 carries and 309 yards and a score on 36 catches over 14 starts last season. He missed three games due to an ankle injury.

He also missed 2025 organized team activities and minicamp due to an ankle issue.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection eclipsed 1,200 yards from scrimmage six of his last seven seasons. Mixon signed a three-year, $25.5 million contract with the Texans last off-season. He is set to earn a base salary of about $7 million in 2025.

Nick Chubb and Woody Marks are among the other running backs on the Texans roster.

Texans players reported for training camp Tuesday at Houston Methodist Training Center. They will take on the Minnesota Vikings in their preseason opener Aug. 9 in Minneapolis.

