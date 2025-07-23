Miami Dolphins OL Bayron Matos airlifted to medical center

1 of 2 | Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos (L) was taken to a local medical center due to an injury he sustained at practice Wednesday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by the Miami Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 23 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos was injured at training camp Wednesday in Miami Gardens, Fla., and airlifted to a medical center, the team said.

The Dolphins did not provide specifics on the nature of Matos' injury, but said the 24-year-old lineman is in stable condition. Dolphins players practiced for less than 90 minutes on their second day of training camp at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

Matos signed with the Dolphins on May 10, 2024, as part of the NFL's international player pathway program. He spent the 2024-25 season on the practice squad.

The 6-foot-7, 334-pound offensive lineman is a Los Mina, D.R. native. Matos played football and basketball collegiately at South Florida and New Mexico.

The Dolphins will continue training camp through the next several weeks before taking on the Chicago Bears in their preseason opener Aug. 10 in Chicago.