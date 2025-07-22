Trending
July 22, 2025 / 2:19 PM

New Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller seeks joy in 'last chapter'

By Alex Butler
The New York Giants traded tight end Darren Waller (C) and a conditional 2027 seventh-round pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick. Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI
The New York Giants traded tight end Darren Waller (C) and a conditional 2027 seventh-round pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick. Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 22 (UPI) -- Darren Waller exhausted nearly every NFL experience before a brief retirement. The Miami Dolphins tight end now hopes to rekindle joy for his "final chapter."

"I was content in my retirement, but also felt like this was an opportunity where if this is my last chapter playing football, to close it in a way that's different than I did before and allows me to tap into the joy of why I started doing it in the first place," Waller said at Dolphins training camp Tuesday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Waller, 32, signed a three-year, $51 million contract in 2022 with the Las Vegas Raiders. He was traded to the New York Giants less than a year later and out of the NFL a year after that. His current pact with the Dolphins is one year and with up to $5 million, including incentives.

He said a health scare, of which he did not disclose details, and fading passion for the game led to retirement -- and a decision to bypass millions of dollars.

Waller spent his time away traveling to Japan, enjoying his family, making music and even participating in the HYROX fitness competition.

The 6-foot-6 playmaker, who entered as a sixth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens, but had his career disrupted by substance abuse issues, said his recent off-field investments helped him realize his previous battles were just the "tip of the iceberg."

"I feel like getting sober and having a lot of successful things in my life happen fast was amazing, but I feel like that was only the tip of the iceberg as far as me as a man and things I needed to work on," Waller said.

Waller's decision to return to the league and desire to play for Miami coincided with the Dolphins' decision to trade former tight end Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He also was lured to the team because of the presence of former teammate Alec Ingold -- the Dolphins' star fullback -- and offensive coordinator Frank Smith -- who served as Waller's tight end coach when he was with the Raiders.

"Frank is my guy," Waller said. "When I got claimed off the Ravens practice squad in 2018 and got to the Raiders, he was my tight end coach. He met me at the door. One of the first things he was interested in was what do I need as a man in my newfound sobriety. ... Whatever I need to just be solid as a human being. That struck me a lot."

Waller, who totaled just 18 catches for 178 yards and two touchdowns through his first four years in the league, exploded for 1,145 yards under Smith in 2019. He went off for 1,196 yards and nine scores en route to the Pro Bowl in 2020.

"There have been a lot of times where I've wrestled and that joy has been elusive, but I've always found moments where it came back," Waller said.

"I feel like that's possible this time around. I already have a lot of fun just being here, among these players, coaches and staff. It's already been a lot of fun."

Waller totaled 1,605 yards and six scores in the three years after his lone Pro Bowl year. He said he lost some humility going into the 2023 season, which contributed to his loss of passion for the game.

"I had a lot of good things going on in my life, but I just didn't really feel like my perspective was as humble and looking for the small joys as it was maybe earlier on in my career," Waller said. "That's probably going to be as valuable an experience as I have playing football.

"I'm here now and realize these chances aren't just something you go pick off a tree, or anybody gets them any given day walking down the street. I want to take advantage of it and do it with a smile on my face."

Waller said he expects to bring his playmaking ability to the Dolphins' offense, which already includes top playmakers in Tyreek Hill, De'Von Achane and Jaylen Waddle, among others. He also wants to make an impact by sharing his stories to help others.

"I feel like everything you can probably experience, except winning the Super Bowl, is something I've gone through," Waller said.

"Drafted late, core special teams guy, suspended from the league, practice squad, starter, Pro Bowler, traded a couple times. "There are guys going through situations and going through things that may need somebody to lean on and talk to. I feel like I can do that as well, but most importantly, somebody that does their job at a high level."

Waller called himself a "football junkie" and said tapping into his joy has opened up space for a perspective shift. He plans to use the remaining time of his NFL tenure to honor his younger self.

"I feel like it all works together," Waller said. "For me, to be as effective as a football player I can be, I need to be sober in all ways; sober emotionally and continuing to do what brought me here, Continue to put my recovery first, continuing to read, continuing to keep a creative flow, and do things I like to do.

"All those things work in balance to allow me to approach the game with a full cup, with a lot to give, not coming here for what I can gain, but for what can i give to this team, what can I give to the fans, what can I give to whoever, to anybody that may be looking for inspiration from somebody.

"Making sure I'm living and walking in a way where what I'm preaching is what I'm practicing."

