Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis to have season-ending shoulder surgery

July 21 (UPI) -- Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis will have season-ending shoulder surgery July 29, the team announced Monday.

"After consulting with doctors and his representatives, Will Levis has decided to undergo shoulder surgery that will sideline him for the entire 2025 season," the Titans said.

"We support his decision to focus on his long-term health. He approached the off-season with professionalism and showed clear growth as a leader. We remain confident in his full recovery."

Levis was to compete with Cam Ward -- the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft -- for starting duties at Titans training camp. Ward took the majority of reps with the Titans during their off-season program and was widely expected to win the job.

Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle are the other quarterbacks on the Titans roster.

Levis, a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, completed 61% of his throws for 3,899 yards, 21 scores and 16 interceptions over 21 appearances over the last two seasons. He completed 63.1% of his throws for 2,091 yards, 13 scores and 12 interceptions in 12 starts last season.

Levis sustained an initial AC joint injury in the shoulder in a Sept. 30 win over the Miami Dolphins. He returned to action for an Oct. 13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, but missed the next three games. He finished the year with a 2-10 record as a starter.

Titans players are to report to training camp Tuesday at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville. The Titans will open their preseason schedule against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 9 in Tampa, Fla.