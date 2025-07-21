Trending
NFL
July 21, 2025 / 8:11 AM

Ex-NFLPA president JC Tretter resigns amid scrutiny, union overhaul

By Alex Butler
Share with X
JC Tretter served as NFLPA player president from 2020 to 2024. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
JC Tretter served as NFLPA player president from 2020 to 2024. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- JC Tretter has resigned from the NFLPA and removed himself from consideration as the union's interim executive director, he confirmed on social media.

Tretter made his initial announcement Sunday in an interview with CBS. Tretter, the NFLPA player president from 2020 to 2024, took over as chief strategy officer in October. His resignation announcement came three days after NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell resigned from his role amid multiple controversies.

"Over the last couple days, it has gotten very, very hard for my family," Tretter, who was expected to be a candidate to replace Howell, told CBS. "And that's something I can't deal with. So, the short bullet points are: I have no interest in being [executive director]. I have no interest in being considered; I've let the executive committee know that. I'm also going to leave the NFLPA in the coming days because I don't have anything left to give the organization.

"I want to get my story out there, and I don't want it to look like this was sour grapes or I didn't get the job and I wanted the job. All I want to do is tell my story and then go be with my family."

Related

Tretter was criticized over the last week due to his alleged involvement in some of the controversies that ultimately led to Howell's resignation, including reported knowledge that the league and union colluded to prevent players from receiving fully guaranteed-contracts. He denies those allegations.

Howell, who was elected in 2023, resigned as NFLPA executive director Thursday night. Previous executive director DeMaurice Smith held the role for 14 years -- from 2009 to 2023.

Last month, the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast obtained a 61-page arbitration report, which included a ruling by an independent arbitrator stating that there was insufficient evidence to prove collusion by NFL team owners to prevent players from receiving fully-guaranteed contracts. However, that report also included findings that the league encouraged owners to "reduce guarantees in future contracts with players" at a March 22 annual league meeting.

Additional reporting found that the union and league reached an agreement to keep those findings confidential. Howell also was the center of several other controversies, including a sexual discrimination and retaliation lawsuit. ESPN reported Friday that Howell also expensed the union for trips to strip clubs during his tenure as executive director, triggering additional criticism on social media.

Howell said Friday that his leadership had "become a distraction to the important work the NFLPA advances every day."

NFLPA chief player officer Don Davis, executive director of the NFLPA trust Zamir Cobb and NFLPA associate general counsel Ned Enrlich are expected to be among the candidates to replace Howell.

Former NFLPA executive committee member Ben Watson wrote Saturday on X that the union "would be wise to remove Tretter" from his role. He also endorsed Davis' candidacy. Several other former players also criticized Tretter in social media posts over the weekend.

"I'm not resigning because what I've been accused of is true," Howell told CBS. "... I'm not resigning in disgrace. I'm resigning because this has gone too far for me and my family, and I've sucked it up for six weeks. And I felt like I've been kind of left in the wind taking shots for the best of the organization."

Latest Headlines

Las Vegas Raiders place defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on PUP list
NFL // 2 days ago
Las Vegas Raiders place defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on PUP list
July 18 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders placed Christian Wilkins on the physically unable to perform list, the team announced Friday. Wilkins underwent foot surgery in October.
NFLPA's Lloyd Howell resigns amid controversies, cites 'distraction'
NFL // 2 days ago
NFLPA's Lloyd Howell resigns amid controversies, cites 'distraction'
July 18 (UPI) -- Lloyd Howell announced his resigned from his role as NFLPA executive director amid multiple controversies, which surfaced through reporting in recent months.
T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers agree to record $123M extension
NFL // 3 days ago
T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers agree to record $123M extension
July 17 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a three-year, $123 million contract extension with linebacker T.J. Watt. The deal includes $108 million guaranteed at signing.
Chiefs' Rashee Rice gets 30-day jail sentence for high-speed crash
NFL // 3 days ago
Chiefs' Rashee Rice gets 30-day jail sentence for high-speed crash
July 17 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice received a 30-day jail sentence and five years' probation for his role in a 2024 crash, prosecutors announced Thursday.
Ex-Texans, Eagles linebacker Bryan Braman, 38, dies after cancer battle
NFL // 4 days ago
Ex-Texans, Eagles linebacker Bryan Braman, 38, dies after cancer battle
July 17 (UPI) -- Former Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Bryan Braman has died, his agent confirmed Thursday. Braman, who was 38, had been battling cancer.
Washington Commanders, pass rusher Von Miller agree to 1-year deal
NFL // 4 days ago
Washington Commanders, pass rusher Von Miller agree to 1-year deal
July 17 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders agreed to a one-year deal with pass rusher Von Miller, a league source told UPI on Thursday. His 129.5 sacks lead all active players.
Chargers' Najee Harris likely OK for season despite fireworks injury
NFL // 1 week ago
Chargers' Najee Harris likely OK for season despite fireworks injury
July 11 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris, who injured his eye during a Fourth of July "fireworks mishap," is expected to be ready for the 2025 NFL season, agent Doug Hendrickson said.
Bucs' Tristan Wirfs has knee surgery, likely to miss start of season
NFL // 1 week ago
Bucs' Tristan Wirfs has knee surgery, likely to miss start of season
July 9 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs underwent right knee surgery this week and is expected to miss the start of the 2025 NFL season, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.
Home burglary nixes Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's Batmobile purchase
NFL // 1 week ago
Home burglary nixes Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's Batmobile purchase
July 8 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow canceled his widely publicized Batmobile purchase because of his December home burglary, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback said on the new season of Netflix's "Quarterback," released Tuesday.
Miami Dolphins trade for tight end Darren Waller
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Miami Dolphins trade for tight end Darren Waller
July 1 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins agreed to trade a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the New York Giants in exchange for tight end Darren Waller and a seventh-round pick in 2027, his agency confirmed Tuesday.

Trending Stories

British Open 2025: Scottie Scheffler wins first Claret Jug
British Open 2025: Scottie Scheffler wins first Claret Jug
Former Orioles minor leaguer Chase Childers dies while saving swimmers
Former Orioles minor leaguer Chase Childers dies while saving swimmers
NFLPA's Lloyd Howell resigns amid controversies, cites 'distraction'
NFLPA's Lloyd Howell resigns amid controversies, cites 'distraction'
Las Vegas Raiders place defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on PUP list
Las Vegas Raiders place defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on PUP list
T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers agree to record $123M extension
T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers agree to record $123M extension

Follow Us