NFLPA's Lloyd Howell resigns amid controversies, cites 'distraction'

July 18 (UPI) -- Lloyd Howell announced his resigned from his role as NFLPA executive director amid multiple controversies, which surfaced through reporting in recent months.

Howell said it was clear that his "leadership has become a distraction to the important work" of the union. He informed the union's executive committee Thursday night that he was stepping down, effective immediately.

"Two years ago, I accepted the role of executive director of the NFLPA because I believe deeply in the mission of this union and the power of collective action to drive positive change for the players of America's most popular sport," Howell said in a statement. "Our members deserve a union that will fight relentlessly for their health, safety, financial futures, and long-term well-being. My priority has been to lead that fight by serving this union with focus and dedication.

"It's clear that my leadership has become a distraction to the important work the NFLPA advances every day. For this reason, I have informed the NFLPA executive committee that I am stepping down as executive director of the NFLPA and chairman of the board of NFL Players effective immediately. I hope this will allow the NFLPA to maintain its focus on its player members ahead of the upcoming season.

"I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish at the NFLPA over the past two years. I will be rooting for the players from the sidelines as loud as ever and I know the NFLPA will continue to ensure that players remain firmly at the center of football's future.

The union sent a message to its membership stating that Howell informed them of his resignation.

"This evening, Lloyd Howell informed us that he is stepping down as executive director of the union," the message said. "We accepted his resignation and are grateful for his service. The board will convene as soon as possible for a meeting on next steps and will be in touch with our membership soon."

Last month, the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast obtained a 61-page arbitration report, which included a ruling by an independent arbitrator stating that there was insufficient evidence to prove collusion by NFL team owners to prevent players from receiving fully-guaranteed contracts. However, that report also included findings that the league encouraged owners to "reduce guarantees in future contracts with players" at a March 22 annual league meeting.

The union is appealing that ruling.

ESPN, the Washington Post The Athletic later reported that the league and union reached an agreement to keep the findings of the report confidential.

Those outlets also reported that Howell was working as a "paid, part-time consultant" for The Carlyle Group at the same time he worked as head of the players' union. The Carlyle Group is a private equity firm that the NFL approved to seek minority ownership of its franchises, which could have led to a potential conflict of interest for Howell.

Howell also was named in additional reporting, from the aforementioned outlets, for his alleged role in a scandal while he worked as chief financial officer for Booz Allen, a technology consulting firm, prior to his NFLPA tenure. That reporting stated that Howell was among executives notified that the firm had overcharged the federal government for months during their business dealings. The U.S. Justice Department announced in July 2023 that Booz Allen paid a $377 million settlement ruling in a lawsuit stemming from that matter.

The settlement announcement came about a month after Howell was hired as the NFLPA's executive director.

Howell also was sued in 2011 for sexual discrimination and retaliation while at Booz Allen. That lawsuit was later settled, but two player representatives who voted for Howell to serve as union director told ESPN earlier this week that they were unaware of the matter at the time of the vote. Other player representatives disputed those accounts in separate interviews with ESPN.

The union announced on June 28, 2023 that Howell would succeed DeMaurice Smith as executive director. Smith held the role from 2009 to 2023. He was re-elected for a fifth and final term in 2021.