Trending
NFL
July 18, 2025 / 12:50 PM

Las Vegas Raiders place defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on PUP list

By Alex Butler
Share with X

July 18 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders placed defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on the physically unable to perform list, the team announced Friday.

Wilkins underwent season ending surgery on his left foot in October. He sustained a Jones fracture in the foot during the Raiders' Week 5 loss to the Denver Broncos on Oct. 6 in Denver.

Wilkins, who signed a four-year, $110 million deal with the Raiders last off-season, will miss at least the first four games of the 2025 campaign if he remains on the PUP list after the league's Aug. 27 53-man roster deadline. He is eligible to return at any time during training camp or the preseason.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound defensive lineman totaled 17 combined tackles, six quarterback hits and two sacks over five appearances in his first season with the Raiders. He recorded 65 combined tackles, 23 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for a loss, a career-high nine sacks, two passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble over 17 starts for the Miami Dolphins in 2023.

Wilkins, the No. 13 overall pick by the Dolphins in the 2019 NFL Draft, missed just two starts through his first five seasons in the league.

Raiders rookies reported to training camp Thursday in Henderson, Nev. Veterans are to report Tuesday to the Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Read More

Latest Headlines

NFLPA's Lloyd Howell resigns amid controversies, cites 'distraction'
NFL // 4 hours ago
NFLPA's Lloyd Howell resigns amid controversies, cites 'distraction'
July 18 (UPI) -- Lloyd Howell announced his resigned from his role as NFLPA executive director amid multiple controversies, which surfaced through reporting in recent months.
T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers agree to record $123M extension
NFL // 19 hours ago
T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers agree to record $123M extension
July 17 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a three-year, $123 million contract extension with linebacker T.J. Watt. The deal includes $108 million guaranteed at signing.
Chiefs' Rashee Rice gets 30-day jail sentence for high-speed crash
NFL // 23 hours ago
Chiefs' Rashee Rice gets 30-day jail sentence for high-speed crash
July 17 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice received a 30-day jail sentence and five years' probation for his role in a 2024 crash, prosecutors announced Thursday.
Ex-Texans, Eagles linebacker Bryan Braman, 38, dies after cancer battle
NFL // 1 day ago
Ex-Texans, Eagles linebacker Bryan Braman, 38, dies after cancer battle
July 17 (UPI) -- Former Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Bryan Braman has died, his agent confirmed Thursday. Braman, who was 38, had been battling cancer.
Washington Commanders, pass rusher Von Miller agree to 1-year deal
NFL // 1 day ago
Washington Commanders, pass rusher Von Miller agree to 1-year deal
July 17 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders agreed to a one-year deal with pass rusher Von Miller, a league source told UPI on Thursday. His 129.5 sacks lead all active players.
Chargers' Najee Harris likely OK for season despite fireworks injury
NFL // 1 week ago
Chargers' Najee Harris likely OK for season despite fireworks injury
July 11 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris, who injured his eye during a Fourth of July "fireworks mishap," is expected to be ready for the 2025 NFL season, agent Doug Hendrickson said.
Bucs' Tristan Wirfs has knee surgery, likely to miss start of season
NFL // 1 week ago
Bucs' Tristan Wirfs has knee surgery, likely to miss start of season
July 9 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs underwent right knee surgery this week and is expected to miss the start of the 2025 NFL season, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.
Home burglary nixes Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's Batmobile purchase
NFL // 1 week ago
Home burglary nixes Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's Batmobile purchase
July 8 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow canceled his widely publicized Batmobile purchase because of his December home burglary, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback said on the new season of Netflix's "Quarterback," released Tuesday.
Miami Dolphins trade for tight end Darren Waller
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Miami Dolphins trade for tight end Darren Waller
July 1 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins agreed to trade a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the New York Giants in exchange for tight end Darren Waller and a seventh-round pick in 2027, his agency confirmed Tuesday.
Dolphins agree to trade Ramsey, Smith for Steelers' Fitzpatrick, pick
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Dolphins agree to trade Ramsey, Smith for Steelers' Fitzpatrick, pick
June 30 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins agreed to send Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a blockbuster trade, which will reunite them with All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, sources told UPI on Monday.

Trending Stories

British Open: Scottie Scheffler lurks behind five co-leaders
British Open: Scottie Scheffler lurks behind five co-leaders
Ons Jabeur steps back from tennis to heal, 'rediscover joy' of living
Ons Jabeur steps back from tennis to heal, 'rediscover joy' of living
Horse racing's heavyweight Journalism back in weekend action
Horse racing's heavyweight Journalism back in weekend action
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark to miss WNBA All-Star weekend
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark to miss WNBA All-Star weekend
T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers agree to record $123M extension
T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers agree to record $123M extension

Follow Us