Las Vegas Raiders place defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on PUP list

July 18 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders placed defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on the physically unable to perform list, the team announced Friday.

Wilkins underwent season ending surgery on his left foot in October. He sustained a Jones fracture in the foot during the Raiders' Week 5 loss to the Denver Broncos on Oct. 6 in Denver.

Wilkins, who signed a four-year, $110 million deal with the Raiders last off-season, will miss at least the first four games of the 2025 campaign if he remains on the PUP list after the league's Aug. 27 53-man roster deadline. He is eligible to return at any time during training camp or the preseason.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound defensive lineman totaled 17 combined tackles, six quarterback hits and two sacks over five appearances in his first season with the Raiders. He recorded 65 combined tackles, 23 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for a loss, a career-high nine sacks, two passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble over 17 starts for the Miami Dolphins in 2023.

Wilkins, the No. 13 overall pick by the Dolphins in the 2019 NFL Draft, missed just two starts through his first five seasons in the league.

Raiders rookies reported to training camp Thursday in Henderson, Nev. Veterans are to report Tuesday to the Intermountain Health Performance Center.