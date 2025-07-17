Washington Commanders, pass rusher Von Miller agree to 1-year deal

July 17 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders agreed to a one-year deal with pass rusher Von Miller, a league source told UPI on Thursday. His 129.5 sacks lead all active players.

Miller, 36, posted photos of himself in a Commanders jersey Wednesday on his social media accounts.

"DC, what's good?" Miller wrote on Instagram, Facebook and X.

The 13-year veteran totaled 17 combined tackles, eight quarterback hits, seven tackles for a loss and six sacks over 13 appearances last season for the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills released Miller in March. The No. 2 overall pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2011 NFL Draft is set to join his fourth different franchise.

Miller, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, three-time All-Pro, two-time Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP and former Defensive Rookie of the Year totaled at least 10 sacks in seven of his first eight seasons. He logged a career-high 18.5 sacks in 2012 for the Broncos.

Commanders rookies will report to training camp Friday in Ashburn, Va. Veterans are to report Tuesday at the OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park.

The Commanders will open their preseason slate against the New England Patriots on Aug. 8 in Foxborough, Mass.