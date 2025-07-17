Trending
NFL
July 17, 2025 / 7:55 AM

Washington Commanders, pass rusher Von Miller agree to 1-year deal

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Veteran pass rusher Von Miller is set to join his fourth different NFL franchise. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Veteran pass rusher Von Miller is set to join his fourth different NFL franchise. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders agreed to a one-year deal with pass rusher Von Miller, a league source told UPI on Thursday. His 129.5 sacks lead all active players.

Miller, 36, posted photos of himself in a Commanders jersey Wednesday on his social media accounts.

"DC, what's good?" Miller wrote on Instagram, Facebook and X.

The 13-year veteran totaled 17 combined tackles, eight quarterback hits, seven tackles for a loss and six sacks over 13 appearances last season for the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills released Miller in March. The No. 2 overall pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2011 NFL Draft is set to join his fourth different franchise.

Miller, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, three-time All-Pro, two-time Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP and former Defensive Rookie of the Year totaled at least 10 sacks in seven of his first eight seasons. He logged a career-high 18.5 sacks in 2012 for the Broncos.

Commanders rookies will report to training camp Friday in Ashburn, Va. Veterans are to report Tuesday at the OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park.

The Commanders will open their preseason slate against the New England Patriots on Aug. 8 in Foxborough, Mass.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Chargers' Najee Harris likely OK for season despite fireworks injury
NFL // 6 days ago
Chargers' Najee Harris likely OK for season despite fireworks injury
July 11 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris, who injured his eye during a Fourth of July "fireworks mishap," is expected to be ready for the 2025 NFL season, agent Doug Hendrickson said.
Bucs' Tristan Wirfs has knee surgery, likely to miss start of season
NFL // 1 week ago
Bucs' Tristan Wirfs has knee surgery, likely to miss start of season
July 9 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs underwent right knee surgery this week and is expected to miss the start of the 2025 NFL season, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.
Home burglary nixes Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's Batmobile purchase
NFL // 1 week ago
Home burglary nixes Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's Batmobile purchase
July 8 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow canceled his widely publicized Batmobile purchase because of his December home burglary, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback said on the new season of Netflix's "Quarterback," released Tuesday.
Miami Dolphins trade for tight end Darren Waller
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Miami Dolphins trade for tight end Darren Waller
July 1 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins agreed to trade a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the New York Giants in exchange for tight end Darren Waller and a seventh-round pick in 2027, his agency confirmed Tuesday.
Dolphins agree to trade Ramsey, Smith for Steelers' Fitzpatrick, pick
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Dolphins agree to trade Ramsey, Smith for Steelers' Fitzpatrick, pick
June 30 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins agreed to send Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a blockbuster trade, which will reunite them with All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, sources told UPI on Monday.
NFL's Justin Tucker suspended amid sexual misconduct allegations
NFL // 2 weeks ago
NFL's Justin Tucker suspended amid sexual misconduct allegations
June 27 (UPI) -- Former Baltimore Ravens free agent kicker Justin Tucker has been suspended by the NFL for the first 10 weeks of the 2025 season for violating its personal conduct policy, the league announced Thursday.
Buccaneers sign coach Todd Bowles, GM Jason Licht to extensions
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Buccaneers sign coach Todd Bowles, GM Jason Licht to extensions
June 26 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht to multi-year contract extensions, the NFC South franchise announced Thursday.
Taylor Swift gives surprise performance at Travis Kelce's TEU event
NFL // 3 weeks ago
Taylor Swift gives surprise performance at Travis Kelce's TEU event
June 25 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift made some "Wildest Dreams" reality with a return to the stage for a surprise performance, belting out her hit "Shake it Off" in Nashville.
Pittsburgh Steelers' Aaron Rodgers expects to retire after 2025 season
NFL // 3 weeks ago
Pittsburgh Steelers' Aaron Rodgers expects to retire after 2025 season
June 24 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is "pretty sure" 2025 will be his final NFL season, he announced Tuesday.
Pro Bowl linebacker C.J.Mosley retires from NFL
NFL // 3 weeks ago
Pro Bowl linebacker C.J.Mosley retires from NFL
June 19 (UPI) -- Former Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley will retire from the NFL, the five-time Pro Bowl selection announced Thursday on social media.

Trending Stories

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark injures groin in win vs. Connecticut Sun
Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark injures groin in win vs. Connecticut Sun
Norwegian Olympian Audun Groenvold, 49, dies from lightning strike
Norwegian Olympian Audun Groenvold, 49, dies from lightning strike
Oakmont bans former U.S. Open champ Wyndham Clark for locker damage
Oakmont bans former U.S. Open champ Wyndham Clark for locker damage
MLB honors Hank Aaron with high-tech recreation of 715th homer
MLB honors Hank Aaron with high-tech recreation of 715th homer
British Open: Weather, creativity key factors for 156-golfer field
British Open: Weather, creativity key factors for 156-golfer field

Follow Us