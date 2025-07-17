Trending
July 17, 2025 / 9:06 AM

Ex-Texans, Eagles linebacker Bryan Braman, 38, dies after cancer battle

By Alex Butler
Former NFL linebacker Bryan Braman (L) appeared in 97 games over his seven-year NFL career. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI
Former NFL linebacker Bryan Braman (L) appeared in 97 games over his seven-year NFL career. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- Former Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Bryan Braman has died, his agent confirmed Thursday. Braman, 38, had been battling cancer.

Braman was diagnosed in February. A GoFundMe page set up for Braman said he underwent several surgeries to treat a rare, aggressive form of cancer. The page also said that he had trouble recovering from his procedures due to his lowered immunity, and that the cancer was growing around his vital organs.

"Bryan is home with his family after undergoing a CAR-T cell reprogramming treatment program in Seattle," the page said in a June update.

"With the cancer that Bryan has, which is a very rare form of cancer, the CAR-T treatment had the highest chance of success as the cells are reprogrammed to fight this cancer that is within Bryan. His cells did re-infuse themselves, and did in fact start reproducing within his bone marrow.

"At first, the mass did start to shrink, but then the cancer started fighting back."

Braman's GoFundMe page had a goal of $25,000, but was up to more than $88,400 as of Thursday morning. Several of his former teammates, including J.J. Watt and Chris Long, made donations.

"Rest in peace brother," Watt wrote Thursday on Instagram and X. "Gone far too soon."

Braman played at Idaho, Long Beach Community College and West Texas A&M before entering the league as an undrafted free agent signing by the Texans in 2011. He joined the Eagles in 2014.

Mostly a special teams specialist, Braman totaled 56 combined tackles over 97 career appearances. He also made seven postseason appearances, including three during the Eagles' Super Bowl-winning run in 2017-18.

Agent Sean Stellato, who confirmed Braman's death, said he is survived by two daughters, ages 11 and 8.

