T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers agree to record $123M extension

July 17 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a three-year, $123 million contract extension with All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic that the pact includes $108 million fully guaranteed at signing. Watt's average annual salary of $41 million -- from 2026 through 2028 -- will be the highest in NFL history for a non-quarterback.

Watt, 30, signed a four-year, $112 million extension with the Steelers in 2021. That deal, which was restructured, was entering its final year. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection, four-time All-Pro and 2021 Defensive Player of the Year appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers over each of the last two seasons.

Watt logged 61 combined tackles, 27 quarterback hits, 19 tackles for a loss, 11.5 sacks, a league-high six forced fumbles, four passes defensed and two fumble recoveries last season.

The eight-year veteran, who joined the Steelers as the No. 30 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, led the NFL in sacks in 2023, 2022 and 2021. His 22.5 sacks in 2021 tied Michael Strahan's NFL record for the most in a single season. Watt reached his total in 15 games, compared to Strahan's 16 appearances in 2001 for the New York Giants.

Watt's 108 sacks through his first 121 appearances in the NFL are the sixth-most among active players and rank No. 31 on the league's all-time list since the statistic became official in 1982.

Steelers players will report for training camp Wednesday at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa.