Chiefs' Rashee Rice gets 30-day jail sentence for high-speed crash

July 17 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice received a 30-day jail sentence and five years' probation for his role in a 2024 crash, the Dallas County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

"Last March, I was involved in a high-speed accident in Dallas," Rice said in a statement issued through his attorney.

"There have been a lot of sleepless nights thinking about the damages that my actions caused, and I will continue working within my means to make sure that everyone impacted will be made whole. I urge everyone to mind the speed limit, drive safe and drive smart.

"Last and certainly not least, i am profoundly sorry for the physical damages to person and property. I fully apologize for the harm I caused to innocent drivers and their families."

Rice, 25, pleaded guilty to two third-degree felony charges, including collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury, on Thursday in the 194th Judicial District Court in Dallas. He is still subject to discipline, including a potential suspension, through the NFL's personal conduct policy.

"We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review," the league said in a statement.

Rice's charges stem from the crash that happened at about 6 p.m. local time March 30, 2024 during rush hour. Rice was found to have made aggressive maneuvers while driving a 2020 Lamborghini Urus SUV, which prosecutors said was traveling 119 mph 4.5 seconds before hitting the first of several vehicles.

The collisions sparked a chain reaction that also impacted other vehicles. Rice then left the scene.

Rice's plea agreement with the Dallas County District Attorney's Office includes a requirement for him to pay restitution totaling nearly $115,500 to all victims for their out-of-pocket medical expenses, in addition to his five years of deferred probation and 30-day jail sentence as a condition of the probation.

"When someone of Mr. Rice's public platform chooses to drive so recklessly, there is a responsibility to acknowledge the danger posed to others and take accountability," district attorney John Creuzot said.

"A vehicle in the wrong hands can be as dangerous as any weapon. We are extremely fortunate that no lives were lost that day, and Mr. Rice is fortunate to have walked away unharmed.

"We hope he takes this as an opportunity to mature and leads by example moving forward. I wish him the best in making safer choices."

Rice, 25, joined the Chiefs as a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The former SMU star totaled 938 yards and eight scores during his rookie season. He also caught 26 passes for 262 yards and a score that postseason to help the Chiefs win a Super Bowl title.

Rice totaled 24 catches for 288 yards and two scores over four starts in 2024-25. He sustained a season-ending knee injury in the Chiefs' Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chiefs players will report for training camp Monday at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.