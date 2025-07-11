Chargers' Najee Harris likely OK for season despite fireworks injury

July 11 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris, who injured his eye during a Fourth of July "fireworks mishap," is expected to be ready for the 2025 NFL season, agent Doug Hendrickson said.

"Najee Harris was present at a Fourth of July event where a fireworks mishap resulted in injuries to several attendees," Hendrickson said in a statement.

"Najee sustained a superficial eye injury during the incident, but is fully expected to be ready for the upcoming NFL season."

Sources told the Bay Area News Group that the incident took place in the early hours of July 5 in Antioch, Calif., and that Harris was treated at John Muir Hospital in Concord and Stanford Hospital.

The Antioch Police Department released details about an incident that occurred at 12:18 a.m. local time July 5 in Antioch on its Facebook page. That post stated that an explosion was reported on the 2200 block of Spanos Street. Officers discovered the aftermath of an explosion when they arrived and joined other first responders in providing aid to patients. Other victims had already left the scene at the time police arrived.

The incident remains under investigation.

"This is an unfortunate accident, and our thoughts are with the family and all those affected during this difficult time," the Antioch Police Department said. "We ask for patience and privacy for the families as the investigation continues."

The Chargers signed Harris to a one-year deal worth up to $9.25 million in March. Harris, the No. 25 overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2021 NFL Draft, did not miss a game through the first four years of his career. He earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie, when he totaled 1,667 yards from scrimmage and 10 scores over 17 appearances for the Steelers. Harris logged 1,326 yards and a career-low six scores over 17 appearances in 2024.

He is part of a Chargers running backs room that includes 2025 first-round pick Omarion Hampton. Hassan Haskins, Kimani Vidal, Jaret Patterson and undrafted rookie Raheim Sanders.

Chargers rookies are set to report to training camp Saturday in El Segundo, Calif. Veterans are scheduled to arrive Wednesday at the Bolt -- the Chargers' 2-year-old practice facility.

The Chargers will start their preseason slate against the Detroit Lions in the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on July 31 in Canton, Ohio. They will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in their regular-season opener Sept. 5 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.