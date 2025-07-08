Home burglary nixes Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's Batmobile purchase

July 8 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow canceled his widely-publicized Batmobile purchase because of his December home burglary, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback said on the new season of Netflix's Quarterback, released Tuesday.

"I didn't end up getting the Batmobile because I just had other things I wanted to deal with at that point," Burrow said on the sixth episode of the second season of the show.

Burrow, 28, revealed during a practice last year that he purchased one of 10 Batmobiles -- sold for nearly $3 million -- manufactured for home use. The Bengals star's revelation of the planned purchase was chronicled on HBO's Hard Knocks.

The 5,511-pound replicas of the famous vehicle feature 525-horsepower engines, paddle shifters, imitation gun turrets, a smoke screen delivery system and jet engine simulation. They are made from frame-tubular aeronautical steel, Kevlar, carbon fiber and sheet metal fiberglass.

Burrow also revealed on Quarterback that he tries to maintain a certain level of privacy in his life and considered moving after the burglary. He said now that the world knows where he lives, it "hasn't been very fun to deal with."

"When you are on cloud nine, something is going to bring you right back down," Burrow said. "That just felt like the kind of year that it was."

Burrow's home burglary occurred while the Bengals were in Dallas for a Monday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys. Thieves took more than $300,000 worth of jewelry and other items. Several men were arrested and indicted for federal crimes earlier this year for their roles in the burglary.

"They got all my jewelry, but they could have stolen way worse things than that," Burrow told former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo in an exchanged filmed on Quarterback. "I'm not going crazy about some jewelry. It was expensive, but it was all insured."

Burrow signed a five-year, $275 million pact with the Bengals in 2023.

"My life is very public," Burrow said. "And it comes with the job, but there are certain parts of your life that are like, yours. Your house is one of those. When that gets violated, people find out where you live and all these different things.

"Not everybody's failures at their job are in front of the whole world. It's a very vulnerable position to be in. I put myself in that position because I love it. I don't like the other part of it."