Trending
NFL
July 8, 2025 / 10:59 AM

Home burglary nixes Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's Batmobile purchase

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was the victim of a home burglary in December in Cincinnati. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 5 | Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was the victim of a home burglary in December in Cincinnati. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow canceled his widely-publicized Batmobile purchase because of his December home burglary, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback said on the new season of Netflix's Quarterback, released Tuesday.

"I didn't end up getting the Batmobile because I just had other things I wanted to deal with at that point," Burrow said on the sixth episode of the second season of the show.

Burrow, 28, revealed during a practice last year that he purchased one of 10 Batmobiles -- sold for nearly $3 million -- manufactured for home use. The Bengals star's revelation of the planned purchase was chronicled on HBO's Hard Knocks.

The 5,511-pound replicas of the famous vehicle feature 525-horsepower engines, paddle shifters, imitation gun turrets, a smoke screen delivery system and jet engine simulation. They are made from frame-tubular aeronautical steel, Kevlar, carbon fiber and sheet metal fiberglass.

Burrow also revealed on Quarterback that he tries to maintain a certain level of privacy in his life and considered moving after the burglary. He said now that the world knows where he lives, it "hasn't been very fun to deal with."

"When you are on cloud nine, something is going to bring you right back down," Burrow said. "That just felt like the kind of year that it was."

Burrow's home burglary occurred while the Bengals were in Dallas for a Monday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys. Thieves took more than $300,000 worth of jewelry and other items. Several men were arrested and indicted for federal crimes earlier this year for their roles in the burglary.

"They got all my jewelry, but they could have stolen way worse things than that," Burrow told former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo in an exchanged filmed on Quarterback. "I'm not going crazy about some jewelry. It was expensive, but it was all insured."

Burrow signed a five-year, $275 million pact with the Bengals in 2023.

"My life is very public," Burrow said. "And it comes with the job, but there are certain parts of your life that are like, yours. Your house is one of those. When that gets violated, people find out where you live and all these different things.

"Not everybody's failures at their job are in front of the whole world. It's a very vulnerable position to be in. I put myself in that position because I love it. I don't like the other part of it."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Miami Dolphins trade for tight end Darren Waller
NFL // 6 days ago
Miami Dolphins trade for tight end Darren Waller
July 1 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins agreed to trade a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the New York Giants in exchange for tight end Darren Waller and a seventh-round pick in 2027, his agency confirmed Tuesday.
Dolphins agree to trade Ramsey, Smith for Steelers' Fitzpatrick, pick
NFL // 1 week ago
Dolphins agree to trade Ramsey, Smith for Steelers' Fitzpatrick, pick
June 30 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins agreed to send Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a blockbuster trade, which will reunite them with All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, sources told UPI on Monday.
NFL's Justin Tucker suspended amid sexual misconduct allegations
NFL // 1 week ago
NFL's Justin Tucker suspended amid sexual misconduct allegations
June 27 (UPI) -- Former Baltimore Ravens free agent kicker Justin Tucker has been suspended by the NFL for the first 10 weeks of the 2025 season for violating its personal conduct policy, the league announced Thursday.
Buccaneers sign coach Todd Bowles, GM Jason Licht to extensions
NFL // 1 week ago
Buccaneers sign coach Todd Bowles, GM Jason Licht to extensions
June 26 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht to multi-year contract extensions, the NFC South franchise announced Thursday.
Taylor Swift gives surprise performance at Travis Kelce's TEU event
NFL // 1 week ago
Taylor Swift gives surprise performance at Travis Kelce's TEU event
June 25 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift made some "Wildest Dreams" reality with a return to the stage for a surprise performance, belting out her hit "Shake it Off" in Nashville.
Pittsburgh Steelers' Aaron Rodgers expects to retire after 2025 season
NFL // 1 week ago
Pittsburgh Steelers' Aaron Rodgers expects to retire after 2025 season
June 24 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is "pretty sure" 2025 will be his final NFL season, he announced Tuesday.
Pro Bowl linebacker C.J.Mosley retires from NFL
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Pro Bowl linebacker C.J.Mosley retires from NFL
June 19 (UPI) -- Former Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley will retire from the NFL, the five-time Pro Bowl selection announced Thursday on social media.
Pittsburgh Steelers, safety DeShon Elliott agree to $12.5M extension
NFL // 3 weeks ago
Pittsburgh Steelers, safety DeShon Elliott agree to $12.5M extension
June 17 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and safety DeShon Elliott agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension worth $12.5 million, his agency, Wasserman, confirmed.
Indianapolis Colts to induct late owner Jim Irsay into Ring of Honor
NFL // 3 weeks ago
Indianapolis Colts to induct late owner Jim Irsay into Ring of Honor
June 13 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts will induct late owner Jim Irsay into their Ring of Honor during their Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins, the team announced Friday.
Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown wanted on attempted murder charge
NFL // 3 weeks ago
Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown wanted on attempted murder charge
MIAMI, June 13 (UPI) -- Former NFL star Antonio Brown is wanted on an attempted murder charge in Miami, online records showed Friday.

Trending Stories

Wimbledon: Sinner climbs to QF with Dimitrov retirement, but needs MRI
Wimbledon: Sinner climbs to QF with Dimitrov retirement, but needs MRI
Philadelphia Flyers, defenseman Cam York agree to $25.7M extension
Philadelphia Flyers, defenseman Cam York agree to $25.7M extension
Novak Djokovic overcomes slow start to reach 16th Wimbledon QF
Novak Djokovic overcomes slow start to reach 16th Wimbledon QF
Heat to get Norman Powell, Clippers land John Collins in 3-team trade
Heat to get Norman Powell, Clippers land John Collins in 3-team trade
Wimbledon: Weathered Alcaraz anticipates 'nightmare' Norrie quarterfinal
Wimbledon: Weathered Alcaraz anticipates 'nightmare' Norrie quarterfinal

Follow Us